Experience Live, Your Way: SeatGeek Announces New Partnership with Affirm

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams, and venues, today announced a new partnership with Affirm, the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth. Through this partnership with Affirm, SeatGeek will provide fans with more ways to pay, leading to more opportunities for those exhilarating, ‘goosebump’ moments that come from experiencing live entertainment.

“Attending live events is at the top of many of our lists for 2022 and beyond, but so is sticking to a budget. Luckily, Affirm helps with both,” said Geoff Kott, Affirm’s Chief Revenue Officer. “By partnering with SeatGeek, we are able to make it possible for more people to enjoy the experiences they want by delivering flexible and transparent payment options at checkout.”

Affirm is a flexible and transparent alternative to credit cards and other pay-over-time options that never charges late or hidden fees. By selecting Affirm at checkout, fans can choose the payment option that works best for them, ranging from monthly payments to four interest-free biweekly payments. The partnership reflects SeatGeek’s commitment to providing fans with more opportunities and more options to connect to the live events they love.

“The post-pandemic boom in online shopping brought a wave of innovations that resulted in a transformation of entire operations, and left customers wanting more control over their purchases,” said Paula Segal, Head of Consumer Product at SeatGeek. “As SeatGeek continues to see an influx of fans wanting to get back out to enjoy the magic of live events, we’re paying closer attention to their feedback so we can evolve with this ever-changing consumer base — especially the younger generations. By listening and incorporating their feedback, our partnership with Affirm aims to give fans the flexibility and ease-of-use they want and deserve.”

SeatGeek joins a network of more than 200,000 merchant partners, and nearly 13 million active users. To learn more, download the Affirm app or visit support.seatgeek.com.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live-event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a high-growth global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform’s open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe including the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets and Liverpool F.C., as well as Major League Soccer (MLS), National Football League (NFL), over half of the English Premier League (EPL) and multiple theaters across NYC’s Broadway and London’s West End. Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.

ABOUT AFFIRM

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, may not be available in all states, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders . CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license.