Orange County, Florida, Selects Enterprise Assessment & Tax Solution from Tyler Technologies

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an agreement with Orange County, Florida, for its Enterprise Assessment & Tax solution, powered by iasWorld®.

Tyler’s Enterprise Assessment & Tax solution is the industry’s most comprehensive solution for assessment administration, computer-assisted mass appraisal, and tax billing and collections. Orange County will use the solution to manage its entire property assessment process with a complete web-based, GIS-enabled toolset and a full complement of valuable features. This flexible and scalable computer-assisted mass appraisal (CAMA) solution will allow the county to:

Uphold fair and equitable taxation

Stay on top of ever-changing legislation

Bring together all crucial information, including third-party software and data

Streamline daily operations and boost productivity

Make informed, data-driven decisions related to appraisal

“We’re eager to bring our comprehensive CAMA solution to Orange County. It will help them optimize their daily operations and easily manage each step of the property appraisal process,” said Mark Hawkins, president of Tyler’s Property & Recording Division. “With our decades of experience, we will ensure we are helping this county bring fair and equitable taxation to its residents.”

Tyler’s Enterprise Assessment & Tax solution is utilized by jurisdictions in 26 states, four Canadian provinces, and the Bahamas.

Orange County is located in central Florida and includes the city of Orlando. It is the fifth most populous county in the state, with a population of roughly 1.4 million.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.