Fluence and BioLumic Partner to Bring Advanced UV Light Treatments to Global Cultivation Facilities

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, announced today its exclusive partnership with BioLumic, a plant-growth biotechnology company that harnesses the power of ultraviolet (UV) light to sustainably increase plant yields, health and quality with Light Signal Recipes™. Under the agreement, Fluence and BioLumic will collaborate to deliver BioLumic’s cutting-edge UV Light Signals through Fluence’s industry-leading LED lighting solutions.

BioLumic’s patented technology leverages UV photomorphogenesis to trigger biological events in seeds and young plants to dramatically optimize plant performance. The company’s proven UV Light Signal Recipes™ can induce large gains in plant yields, desirable plant traits and vigor while also activating natural plant resistance to disease and pests.

“Our goal at Fluence is to drive cutting-edge plant science and innovations in agriculture technology,” said David Cohen, CEO of Fluence. “We’re excited to pursue that goal in collaboration with BioLumic and create the next generation of leading lighting solutions for cannabis and produce growers around the world.”

Fluence’s lighting systems will deliver BioLumic’s dynamic UV light treatments in the propagation phase of plant production—one-time treatments that trigger benefits that accrue through the entire plant growth cycle. Pairing BioLumic and Fluence’s leading market solutions enables cultivators to achieve high-quality yield gains, enhance cannabinoid levels and improve overall plant quality while reducing cycle-to-cycle variability.

“BioLumic’s Light Signal Recipes™ allow cultivators to fully and frictionlessly harness UV lighting to improve plant growth and genetic expression without big input costs or chemicals,” said Steve Sibulkin, CEO of BioLumic. “This partnership will accelerate the development of BioLumic’s Light Signal Platform, increase our company’s access to the global horticulture market and strengthen Fluence’s horticultural lighting portfolio. It’s a tremendous win for growers looking for new ways to grow more with less.”

The partnership reinforces Fluence’s deep history of science-led innovation in photobiology and follows several product launches this year, including RAPTR, RAZR Modular System, VYNE, SPYDR Fang, SPYDR 2h and Wireless Flex Dimming. Fluence’s dynamic and expanding suite of luminaires and lighting controls empowers growers with advanced lighting technology that meets and exceeds cultivation goals.

Fluence and BioLumic will initially work with select cannabis cultivation partners while industrializing commercial delivery systems for UV light that enhance Fluence’s end-to-end product offering in 2023. For more information about BioLumic, please visit www.biolumic.com. For more information about Fluence, visit www.fluence.science.

About Fluence

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc. (Fluence) creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world’s top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Fluence operates as a business unit within Signify’s Digital Solutions division. For more information about Fluence, visit www.fluence.science.

About BioLumic

BioLumic is an agricultural biotech company that programs plants with light to unlock growth, quality and disease-resistance. The company's Light Signal Recipe™ platform combines biological insights and genetic marker knowledge to mediate genetic expression with a one-time application of light signals. These treatments are scalable and require no chemical application, genetic modification, facility expansion or large input costs. BioLumic has worked with 12 crops, including cannabis, soybeans, corn, leafy greens and strawberries. In cannabis, the company has helped cultivators produce large double-digit gains in dry flower yield, THC concentration, minor cannabinoids and terpene expression. To learn more, visit www.biolumic.com or send an email to info@biolumic.com.