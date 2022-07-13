Cerebral Partners with Arkansas Colleges of Health Education to Offer Students Access to Mental Health Resources

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerebral, Inc., the leading online provider of psychiatric and behavioral therapy services, announced today a partnership with Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE) to provide all students access to its telehealth services.

A study conducted by UC Berkeley found that in 2020, 32% of graduate and professional students screened positive for major depressive disorder, which is two times higher in comparison to 2019. ACHE will be providing their graduate students an extra layer of support by providing access to Cerebral’s virtual mental health services, including therapy, counseling, medication management, and digital resources.

“Students are experiencing increased mental health disorders and oftentimes don’t have the necessary resources available to them,” said Jeff Soffen, SVP of Commercial and B2B at Cerebral. “ACHE has recognized this and has removed the barriers to care. We’re honored to partner with ACHE and provide their students access to high-quality mental health care services.”

Through the partnership with Cerebral, Arkansas Colleges of Health Education students no longer have to worry about barriers to care such as cost and wait times. Eighty percent of individuals can also connect with a Cerebral provider within five days versus a wait time of three to four months that is often experienced when seeking care from a mental health facility.

“Student Wellness is a cornerstone of success for all students,” said Laurel McIntosh, Senior Assistant Dean of Student Affairs at Arkansas Colleges of Health Education. “At ACHE, our students have 24/7 access to wellness services. Students have access to on-campus clinical therapy services, off-site counseling, psychiatric services, medication management needs, and telehealth wellness. Our partnership with Cerebral will help ensure that our students have access to exceptional services.”

Since Cerebral’s launch in 2020, the company has provided mental health care to more than 400,000 patients. Cerebral has also achieved industry-leading patient outcomes:

82% of Cerebral patients have noticed an improvement in their anxiety symptoms after starting at Cerebral.

75% of patients who reported improvement in their depression saw results in 60 days.

50% of patients who initially reported suicidal ideation no longer harbor suicidal thoughts after treatment with Cerebral.

About Cerebral

Cerebral’s mission is simple and straightforward: To improve access to high-quality mental health care to all. Unlike traditional mental health care, Cerebral is accessible, convenient, affordable, and free of stigma. With several full-service monthly subscription plans to choose from, members receive online access to prescribing providers, behavioral counselors, and talk therapists—all from the comfort of home or anywhere else with an internet connection. Visits are done via video chat, and members can message their care team directly. Members can even receive medications delivered straight to their door (if prescribed). For more information, visit commercial.cerebral.com.

About Arkansas Colleges of Health Education

Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE) is a private, not-for-profit institution located on 542 acres in Fort Smith, Arkansas. ACHE’s first college, the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (ARCOM) graduated its inaugural class of 145 osteopathic medical students in May 2021. ACHE opened its second building and second national award-winning educational facility in January 2020. Two doctorate programs, the ACHE School of Physical Therapy and the ACHE School of Occupational Therapy are located in the 66,000 square foot facility. Renovations are currently underway at the ACHE Research Institute Health & Wellness Center, a 317,000 square foot building where a variety of health and wellness programs will take place. ACHE is the first and only private institution in Arkansas that is dedicated solely to healthcare and wellness. For more information about Arkansas Colleges of Health Education and our programs, visit www.achehealth.edu.