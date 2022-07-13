D.A. Davidson Acts as Financial Adviser to Timber Automation on Its Sale to USNR

USNR will benefit from Timber’s position in the timber-belt and cross-selling opportunities with new and existing customers. Timber will in turn benefit from USNR’s global capabilities and integrated resources. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson announced today that it served as financial adviser to Timber Automation (Timber), a portfolio company of Blue Sage Capital, on its sale to USNR, a division of Wood Technologies International, a portfolio company of One Equity Partners. Timber’s roots date back to the early 1990s and throughout its 30-plus years of industry experience, the company has expanded to become a leading provider of log & lumber equipment, optimization & controls and aftermarket parts for the wood processing industry. Timber operates out of three facilities, two in the southeast U.S. and one in eastern Canada.

“We knew that USNR was the right owner for Timber from the outset,” said John Steck, President of Timber Automation. “USNR’s reputation for doing right by the customer aligns perfectly with our company culture and values. This partnership will help give us wider visibility and provide better solutions for customers.” In addition to complementary business activities, USNR will benefit from Timber’s position in the timber-belt and cross-selling opportunities with new and existing customers. Timber will in turn benefit from USNR’s global capabilities and integrated resources.

Blue Sage Managing Member, Jim McBride, remarked: “Timber is a great example of the Blue Sage strategy at work. We partnered with the founders of the business, helped them transition into retirement and hired an excellent team to usher Timber into its next phase of growth. Credit John Steck, President, Renee Teel, CFO, and their entire team for achieving an outstanding outcome in the face of tariffs and volatile lumber prices, a pandemic, and geopolitical unrest.”

“We appreciated the opportunity to assist Timber in finding a strategic partner and the chance to work with a leading private equity firm like Blue Sage,” said Eric Stetler, Managing Director at D.A. Davidson’s Diversified Industrials Investment Banking Group.

D.A. Davidson’s Investment Banking Division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle-market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, and technology. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

