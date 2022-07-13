Legible Collaborates with #1 New York Times-Bestselling Author and Global Thought Leader T. Harv Eker to Create Unique Ebook for Exclusive Release on Legible.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (FSE: D0T) (“Legible” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company’s contractual arrangement with #1 New York Times-bestselling author and personal success guru, T. Harv Eker, to produce and feature his first ebook based on his popular web training series. Legible’s publishing services division, Legible Publishing, will create and develop this innovative ebook, soon to be available exclusively on Legible’s globally accessible, browser-first platform Legible.com.

“I am thrilled to partner with Legible’s creative team to make an ebook version of my online training material available,” said Mr. Eker. “Legible’s highly accessible platform expands my reach and will make my transformational web class content available to a whole new audience.”

Mr. Eker (www.harveker.com) is the accomplished author of Secrets of the Millionaire Mind -- which reached #1 on the Wall Street Journal’s best business book list and the New York Times bestseller list -- and the highly rated SpeedWealth. He is also a sought after seminar leader who has developed highly acclaimed courses including The Millionaire Mind Intensive, Life Directions, Wizard Training, Train the Trainer, and the world-famous Enlightened Warrior Training. Mr. Eker has sold more than 5 million books, has taught over a million participants through his live trainings, and has changed countless lives through his decades of teaching.

“Legible is excited to work with an author and transformational speaker who has such a broad reach and brand awareness,” said CEO Kaleeg Hainsworth, “Legible is able to bring the strength of both its publishing services and its international ebook entertainment platform to our collaboration with Mr. Eker. We are thrilled to showcase Mr. Eker’s powerful web course material in our dynamic, accessible, and innovative ebook format. This initiative will provide further insight to the greater possibilities that Legible can offer to publishers, including live book launches from directly within ebooks. Legible’s publishing services division is gaining traction and will be adding revenues this year.”

Secrets of the Millionaire Mind is published by HarperCollins and is available for purchase on Legible.

About T. Harv Eker

T. Harv Eker is a bestselling author, entrepreneur and transformational speaker who starting with a $2000 credit card loan, developed his business and became a millionaire in just two-and-a-half years. He now spreads his knowledge about personal and financial success with his Millionaire Mind Intensive seminars which is taught in dozens of countries around the world. Mr. Eker has received coverage on Fox News, CNN, and CNBC as well as in Forbes, Men’sHealth, USA Today and The New York Times.

About Legible

Legible is a book entertainment and media company with a mission: millions of books for billions of readers, globally. Legible has developed two high-value verticals: a browser-based accessible B2C eBook entertainment platform for the emerging web with high-growth potential called legible.com - a global eBook entertainment platform delivering beautiful, accessible & immersive reading for next-generation readers; and second, a global B2B eBook conversion and production service with high-revenue potential called Legible Publishing - a world-class high-volume digital conversion service for publishers and organizations and a remediation service of ebook content for the accessibility community.

Legible Publishing creates multimedia eBooks, branded as Living Books, that empower authors and publishers to deliver dynamic and unique content. Legible Publishing

Founded and led by a team of technologists, authors, eBook publishers, designers, and publishing industry insiders, Legible is transforming the digital publishing industry and gaining market share through innovative, 21st century publishing and global reading experiences. Legible provides innovative e-reading experiences to the masses through any browser-enabled device. Legible is committed to providing access to readers that value immersive entertainment experiences through well-constructed and dynamic books. Legible embraces sustainability, accessibility, and global literacy.

Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life and access Legible’s Investor Portal at investors.legible.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking ‎statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many ‎of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control and are therefore subject to risks ‎and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the ‎forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe” or “continue,” or the negative ‎thereof or similar variations. These statements include forward looking statements regarding new revenue sources and growth plans for the Company. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the ‎Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as ‎anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those ‎projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, ‎including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; ‎and the diversion of management time. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or ‎other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, ‎actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or ‎expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events ‎could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-‎looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of ‎the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-‎looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or ‎otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking ‎information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the ‎Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.