Wrench Group Expands to Birmingham in Latest Greenfield Growth

MARIETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrench Group, a national leader in home services, recently expanded into Birmingham, Alabama, in its latest continuation of its successful “greenfield” growth strategy.

The company added the new market as Coolray, one of the top air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical companies in Georgia and a Wrench Group company, announced it opened its first location in Birmingham this week.

With the expansion, the company now has a presence in 22 markets across the country, spanning from California to Maryland. The expansion into Alabama is part of Wrench’s “greenfield” growth plans to add approximately 20 built-from-the-ground-up locations over the next several years in key markets across the country, investing heavily to open new facilities, hire staff, and provide marketing, advertising, technology and operations support. This is a strategic complement to the company’s merger and acquisition activity.

“This new location fits perfectly with our long-term strategic growth plan,” said Ken Haines, CEO of Wrench Group. “We have long been attracted to Birmingham’s growing, business-friendly climate, and a trusted brand from the region like Coolray is a perfect fit here.”

This is the fourth market where Wrench has employed a “greenfield” strategy. The company previously opened greenfield locations in Austin, Texas; Orlando, Fla.; and Tucson, Arizona over the past 15 months. All three locations have quickly established a strong customer base and community partnerships in their cities.

Located at 3505 Warrior River Road, Bessemer, Ala., the new Coolray location expects to employ 55 people within its first year. The company currently employs more than 580 team members and serves more than 130,000 customers annually.

About Wrench Group

Wrench Group, LLC is a national leader operating in 22 markets across 12 states, and was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in the nation. The locations provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. The company collectively serves more than 1.7 million customers annually with more than 5,300 team members in the Atlanta, Austin, Birmingham, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers-Naples, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Louisville, Orlando, Palm Springs, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Francisco Bay Area, southern Maryland, Tampa Bay and Tucson metropolitan areas. The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com.