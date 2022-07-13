D’Ornano+Co. supports 45 Deals in H1 2022

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D’Ornano+Co. announces advising on 45 deals in H1, 2022, including some of the largest in the tech sector. Some of the most noteworthy deals supported include:

Oktogone Group ’s acquisition by Ardian -backed AD Education , a leading higher education platform. Valued at more than US $200 million, Oktogone is a market leader in digital education and training. D’Ornano+Co’s finance team was engaged by Oktogone Group to provide a sell-side due diligence report (private equity – buyout).

Keensight Capital's investment in Lisam Systems. Lisam Systems is a global provider of environmental, health and safety compliance management software. D'Ornano+Co's finance and legal teams were engaged by Keensight Capital, a major growth equity fund, to provide buy-side due diligence (private equity – buy out). Keensight Capital was also advised by Harris Williams.

Platform.sh's 140 million USD Series D round, led by Revaia, Digital+ Partners and Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. Platform.sh is a unified, secure, enterprise-grade platform for building, running and scaling web applications. D'Ornano+Co's finance team was engaged by Revaia, a leading growth fund, to provide buy-side due diligence (venture capital – late stage).

Wittyfit's recent acquisition by Silver Lake-backed Cegid, a leader in cloud management solutions for finance professionals. Silver Lake is a majority investor in Cegid, with KKR holding a minority stake. Wittyfit is an employee experience management platform supporting issues related to all aspects of human capital. D'Ornano+Co's finance and legal teams were engaged by Cegid to provide buy-side due diligence (private equity – add-on).

Moka.care's 15.5 million USD Series A round, led by Left Lane Capital with participation from existing investor Singular. VC firm Origins and French footballer Antoine Griezmann and captain of the French rugby team Antoine Dupont also supported the funding. Moka.care supports mental wellbeing in the workplace. D'Ornano+Co's finance and legal teams were engaged by Left Lane Capital to provide buy-side due diligence (venture capital – early stage).

Stanley Hua, Vice President at Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, said:

“D’Ornano+Co. executed clean, highly efficient financial diligence on Platform.sh.”

Jason Fiedler, Partner at Left Lane Capital, said:

“We thoroughly enjoyed working with D’Ornano+Co. on the Moka.care investment. Their work was both comprehensive and efficient. They understand with sophistication business models like SaaS and industry trends like Telehealth which allows them to move quickly and deeply.”

Raphaelle d’Ornano, Founder and Managing Partner of D’Ornano+Co., said:

“We are honored to support some of the world’s largest private equity and venture capital firms in the high growth tech space, and are confident that the digital revolution will continue to accelerate, and that it is a great time for investors to be offensive in identifying and betting on the best companies, i.e. those that show high growth and a clear path to profitability. Let’s keep in mind that some of those unprofitable tech companies will be highly profitable tomorrow.

About D’Ornano+Co.

D’Ornano+Co. is a pioneering global advisory firm offering Hybrid Growth Diligence to investors and fast-growing tech companies seeking comprehensive financial, legal and strategic transaction support.

Using a holistic, proprietary methodology that combines sophisticated cross-discipline expertise with a deep understanding of over 50 verticals, D’Ornano+Co. overcomes traditional barriers to offer a unique approach to hard due diligence.

By integrating these different analyses – financial, legal and strategic – in a unique, evolutive grid, the firm helps its clients, investors and high-growth companies identify hidden risk and capture new opportunities. D’Ornano+Co. supports the largest investors and companies globally and has hubs in Europe and North America.