Blue J and Aird & Berlis LLP collaborate on new Place of Supply tax tool

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue J, the leading provider of analytics for tax positions, and Aird & Berlis LLP, one of Canada’s premier business law firms, announced today an innovative collaboration that has led to an advanced tool that helps tax professionals determine a supplier’s place of supply for GST/HST/PST purposes. The tool is the latest addition to the Canadian version of Blue J Tax and is available for immediate use by subscribers to the platform across the country.

The Place of Supply module determines which province or territory a taxable supply is made in - its “place of supply.” This information is essential in confirming a supplier’s GST/HST/PST obligations.

With a series of new rules that took effect on July 1, 2021, place of supply determinations have become more challenging than ever before.

“We're excited to provide this solution for expert tax professionals on our updated Blue J Tax platform,” says Benjamin Alarie, Co-founder and CEO of Blue J. “Aird & Berlis LLP, as one of the leading business law firms in Canada, has been the perfect partner to work with on this important issue. Our new place of supply solution will help indirect tax experts address this complex question faster and with greater confidence than ever before.”

“Place of supply issues are highly technical and challenging,” says Angelo Gentile, Co-Practice Group Leader of Aird & Berlis LLP’s Tax Group, and a partner who specializes in GST/HST and sales tax matters. “Aird & Berlis is thrilled to collaborate with Blue J to bring increased rigour and consistency to the application of place of supply rules found in the Excise Tax Act. By pairing our in-house expertise on GST/HST issues with Blue J’s AI and machine-learning capabilities, we have simplified the process for tax professionals in determining place of supply.”

The new tools are a critical investment for Blue J as the company continues to expand its Canadian operations with new platform updates.

About Blue J

Blue J uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to make the law more transparent and accessible. The company's technology saves users hours of time and offers confident answers in challenging circumstances. Blue J is focused on providing tax practitioners with the tools to drive efficiency, quality, and consistency. Their tax platform includes a purpose-built diagramming tool and an AI-powered research tool, which together represent the future of tax research and analysis. For more information, visit www.bluej.com.

About Aird & Berlis LLP

Aird & Berlis is a leading Canadian business law firm with more than 200 lawyers, patent agents and business advisors. We provide strategic legal and business advice in all principal areas of business law, including tax, corporate finance, banking, insolvency and restructuring, energy, environmental, infrastructure/P3, technology, intellectual property, litigation, workplace law, municipal and land use planning, and real estate. For more information, visit www.airdberlis.com.