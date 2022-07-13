BAE Systems wins $699 million contract from U.S. Army to support High Performance Computing Centers

The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a $699 million, five-year contract for Defense Supercomputing Resource Center (DSRC) operations, maintenance, and management services, including program-wide services for high performance computer (HPC) users. (Credit: Getty Images)

MCLEAN, Va. and HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a $699 million, five-year contract for Defense Supercomputing Resource Center (DSRC) operations, maintenance, and management services, including program-wide services for high performance computer (HPC) users. The company will support the Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP).

The program provides the Department of Defense (DoD) supercomputing capabilities, high-speed network communications and computational science expertise that enable DoD scientists and engineers to conduct a wide-range of focused research and development, test and evaluation, and acquisition engineering activities. This partnership puts advanced technology in the hands of U.S. forces more quickly, less expensively, and with greater certainty of success. Today, the program provides a complete advanced computing environment for the DoD that includes unique expertise in software development and system design, powerful high-performance computing systems, and a premier wide-area research network. The program is managed on behalf of the DoD by the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center.

“Our team brings the high performing computing capabilities necessary to support the invaluable work of the DSRCs around the U.S.,” said Lisa Hand, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Integrated Defense Solutions. “This award reaffirms the best-in-class experience our Huntsville team delivers for our government partners as a leading systems integrator of solutions and advanced technologies.”

BAE Systems will provide the Army with management and technical support to advance HPC services, capabilities, infrastructure, and technologies for the Navy DSRC, Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; the Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) DSRC, Vicksburg, Mississippi; the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) DSRC, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio; and the Army Research Laboratory (ARL) DSRC, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

