Navitus Health Solutions Joins CivicaScriptTM to Further Availability of Lower-Cost Generic Medications

MADISON, Wis., & LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navitus Health Solutions, an industry-disrupting pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) committed to bringing humanity to pharmacy benefits management through greater transparency and affordability, and CivicaScript,TM a statutory public benefit company dedicated to bringing lower-cost generic medicines to U.S. consumers, announced today that Navitus has joined CivicaScript as a founding member. This new partnership will enable greater access and distribution of lower-cost medications to consumers, including the 8.7 million members Navitus is proud to serve.

“ Our partnership with CivicaScript marks significant progress toward Navitus’ mission to transform pharmacy benefits and help more Americans gain access to affordable prescription drug coverage,” said David Fields, President & CEO of Navitus. “ We are optimistic about the potential of this partnership to expand access to potentially life-saving medication therapies and improve the health and well-being of those we serve.”

CivicaScript was created in 2020 to bring affordable versions of common but high-priced generic medicines to market. The organization develops quality generic medicines with its trusted manufacturing partners, then works with like-minded payors, PBMs and pharmacies across the country that pass along the cost savings to their customers. Other CivicaScript founding members include Anthem, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and numerous Blue Cross Blue Shield health plans.

According to the Association for Accessible Medicines, generic medications represent nearly 90 percent of the prescriptions filled in the United States and often cost less than brand-name drugs. But in recent years, generic drugs have become increasingly expensive due to a lack of market competition, leading to shortages, price spikes and even price-fixing. These skyrocketing prices often dictate whether patients ration their prescriptions or fill them in the first place. Navitus’ 100% pass-through, lowest-net-cost philosophy and high-quality clinical care programs are designed to deliver greater medication affordability for members and to support them in remaining adherent to their medication regimen so they can live their healthiest lives.

“ We are thrilled to have Navitus as a founding member and partner in our commitment to putting people first by lowering the cost of high-priced generic medicines,” said CivicaScript President Gina Guinasso. “ We partner with organizations that share our commitment to transparency and lowering costs – because everyone deserves access to the medicines they need to stay healthy.”

CivicaScript will initially develop and manufacture six to 10 medicines for which there is currently not enough market competition to drive down price. Its first medication is expected to be available in the U.S. late this summer.

About Navitus

Navitus Health Solutions, owned by SSM Health and Costco Wholesale Corporation, is a disruptive industry alternative to traditional pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) models. As such, Navitus is committed to taking costs out of the drug supply chain - not shifting them - to make prescriptions more affordable for 8.7 million healthcare consumers through nearly 1,000 plan sponsors (i.e., employers, health plans, unions, governments, etc.). By returning 100% of rebates and discounts received and deploying a lowest-net-cost philosophy, Navitus helps reduce costs and improve member health. To learn more about Navitus, call 877.571.7500 or visit www.navitus.com. Follow Navitus on LinkedIn or Twitter to stay up-to-date on all the latest pharmacy benefit news, information and expert analysis.

About CivicaScript

CivicaScript is the Civica, Inc. operating unit dedicated to lowering the cost of select high-cost generic medicines at the pharmacy counter. Using a cost-plus and price-transparent model, CivicaScript, with its founding members including Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) and 18 independent BCBS health plans, Anthem, Health Care Service Corporation and EmsanaRx, will further transform the supply chain to lower the cost of prescription medicines to ensure that consumers benefit from these medicines at a fraction of their current cost. CivicaScript is a statutory public benefit company that is committed to the principles of providing affordable, essential generic medicines to promote the social welfare and health of the community. For more information, visit civicascript.com.