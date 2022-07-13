Toonstar Animation Studio and Hot Topic Partner to Bring NFTs to Retail

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toonstar, a Web3 animation studio, today announced that they will become the official Web3 partner for the national retail chain, Hot Topic, Inc. The partnership represents an important move into the Web3 arena for a major national retailer, with NFTs and other Web3 activations being sold in retail stores and online. Under the agreement Toonstar will become the preferred Web3 provider to produce NFTs and other digital activations for both original projects and Hot Topic developed IP. Hot Topic will officially launch the relationship at Comic-Con on July 21 with an exclusive opportunity for The Hot Topic HT Fanatics community to have a cameo in an upcoming episode of The Gimmicks.

With more than 800 stores across the country stocked with merchandise representing the latest pop culture trends and 11M community members who are avid digital and physical pop culture collectors, Hot Topic is ideally positioned to take Web3 to a broader audience. They found a powerful partner in Toonstar, the studio behind The Gimmicks, the Web3 animated series co-produced with Mila Kunis’ digital studio, Sixth Wall. With more than one million on-chain interactions since launch, the show has proven the power of Web3 to engage audiences using the latest in blockchain technology. The partnership with Hot Topic will further launch the Web3 movement into retail and create Web3 opportunities for Hot Topic’s other retail brands. Specifically Toonstar will:

Launch NFT sales and unlock the redemption of physical NFT merch in-store.

Launch high quality community-driven Web3 projects at retail starting with The Gimmicks .

. Curate exclusive Web3 activations for consumers' favorite Hot Topic brands to encourage participation and ownership.

“We’re on a mission to bring Web3 into the mainstream, and there is no better partner to make this happen with than Hot Topic,” said John Attanasio, CEO and co-founder, Toonstar. “Entering the retail market is a huge leap forward for Web3 adoption. And with this partnership, buying an NFT will now be as easy as buying a t-shirt, opening the door to millions of new creators and owners.”

“We strive to be the leaders in building fan communities and offering these fans the best products possible,” says Steve Vranes, CEO, Hot Topic, Inc. “Toonstar has the same goals in the digital world, and together we look forward to building the most innovative and engaging fan-based digital products and communities in a Web3 environment.”

About Toonstar

Toonstar is a Web3 animation studio forging the future of community-driven entertainment. We’re on a mission to take Web3 mainstream and unlock animation for a new generation of creators with great stories to tell. We have world class blockchain tech development capabilities and a tech stack that enables high quality, real-time, interactive animation. Our debut project The Gimmicks is the first-of-its-kind community-driven animated NFT series that puts creative control + ownership in the hands of the creators + fans. Founded by industry veterans, John Attanasio and Luisa Huang, we’re a nimble team of creators, builders and technologists hailing from Disney, Warner Bros + DreamWorks with deep direct to community building expertise that’s cultivated some of the largest + most engaged communities on the planet.

About Hot Topic

Hot Topic, Inc. is the leading omni-channel merchandise destination for entertainment and music fans comprised of three unique brands: Hot Topic, BoxLunch and Her Universe. Known for its celebration of individuality, the portfolio of brands offer licensed apparel, accessories, collectibles, and more, that appeal to a diverse global audience. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the company operates a digital commerce platform as well as 800 Hot Topic and BoxLunch stores that serve as a source for community, discovery and inspiration. For more information, visit hottopic.com, boxlunch.com and heruniverse.com.