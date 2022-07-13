General Assembly Pizza Now Available at 59 Locations of One of Canada's Largest Grocery Chains

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--General Assembly Holdings Limited (the “Company” or “GA Pizza”) (TSXV: GA), an innovative, premium consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) brand dedicated to making delicious pizzas available to everyone, everywhere, announces that its par-baked, naturally leavened frozen pizzas are now available at 59 Sobeys stores across Ontario.

“Today’s news brings GA Pizzas to 59 Sobeys’ stores in Ontario. In the months ahead, we hope to expand the availability of our products in stores,” said Ali Khan Lalani, Founder and CEO of GA Pizza. “In the first quarter we made significant progress towards our goal of finishing the year at over 400 wholesale retail doors across Canada. The Company’s products are resonating with consumers and this is quickly leading to strong initial retail sell-in. We plan to update investors throughout the year on progress towards our 2022 goals.”

GA Pizza has been rapidly scaling its wholesale frozen pizza channel in response to strong retailer demand, supported by a distribution agreement with UNFI Canada and retail broker Propel Natural Brands. Today’s announcement builds on the brand’s promising early performance with multiple retailers, since introducing a wholesale channel in mid-2021. The Company’s pizzas are now available in 350+ retail doors, and GA Pizza expects to finish 2022 at over 400 retail doors as announced in its corporate update issued on February 7, 2022.

GA Pizza expects to drive awareness and maximize visibility for shoppers with merchandising that further highlights its premium frozen pizzas in the aisle.

For a complete list of retailers carrying GA Pizza, including 59 Sobeys stores, visit https://gapizza.com/pages/in-store.

About GA Pizza

GA Pizza began its life as a fast-casual pizza restaurant in the heart of Toronto. Four years later, we also offer a freezer-to-table consumer packaged goods line and a revolutionary direct-to-consumer eCommerce experience—not to mention a pizza box with more than one pizza in it. Our ambition? Make delicious pizzas available to everyone, everywhere. We’re always working to take pizza to new heights—from showing the world that better pizza is possible, to finding new spaces and places to deliver unrivaled pizza experiences. Find us in your freezer or visit gapizza.com for more information.

