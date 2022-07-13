Earn Your Leisure Partners with Steve Harvey for the 2022 Investfest to Educate and Empower the Next Generation of Investors, Entrepreneurs and Promote Financial Freedom

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earn Your Leisure announces that the 2022 Investfest will return to Atlanta and will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center. Investfest merges culture and commerce into three days of dynamic and empowering conversations with titans representing culture, entertainment, and financial empowerment.

Featured speakers for this year’s Investfest include: Steve Harvey, Tyler Perry, Dan Cathy, Rick Ross, Charlamagne tha God, Wall Street Trapper, The Budgetnista and more.

“ We created Earn Your Leisure and now Investfest to marry culture and commerce. We know that information and resources about financial literacy, investing, entrepreneurship and building generational wealth have traditionally been inaccessible for our culture,” said Rashad Bilal, Troy Billings, Founders, Earn Your Leisure. “ Our goal with Investfest is to make this information available for our communities, and to do it in a way that is entertaining and enriching while being delivered by titans in our community that we all look up to.”

The annual Investfest will tackle timely topics relevant to establishing and growing generational wealth, including: how to maximize federal funding programs; investing in crypto; understanding taxes; investing in the stock market and real estate; securing insurance and estate planning; marketing a business; paying for college and managing student loan debt.

Steve Harvey and Harvey Ventures are strategic partners and co-producers delivering this year’s Investfest and programming. Thabiti Stephens, Chief Strategy Officer of Steve Harvey Global was instrumental in solidifying the partnership and will continue to oversee its development.

“ I am proud to partner with Earn Your Leisure, which was founded by two young and dynamic Black entrepreneurs, to take this year’s Investfest to the next level,” said Steve Harvey, business leader and CEO of Harvey Ventures. “ There is an urgent need for more expansive financial literacy to promote saving, investing, and generational wealth creation for traditionally underserved communities. Rashad and Troy have responded with an incredibly innovative and visionary platform to make this information open and accessible to all. I know the 2022 Investfest will be groundbreaking, as we educate and pursue financial freedom in the Black community.”

All of the Investfest speakers and sessions are geared towards exposing a new audience to the benefits of investing and building generational wealth. These topics are particularly relevant as the Black community continues to be plagued with a widening racial wealth gap which is the worst in 160 years, according to new data from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Investfest will also include a vendor marketplace for small businesses as well as live podcast stages with interviews from top entrepreneurs and celebrities. There will also be live performances from top musicians, a food truck caravan, business and investing panel discussions, and interactive events.

Investfest was by founded by Rashad Bilal, Troy Billings, Matthew Garland, and Michael MacDonald.

Tickets and more information on Investfest are available online at https://investfest.com/.

About Earn Your Leisure

Hosted by financial advisor Rashad Bilal and educator Troy Millings, The Earn Your Leisure Podcast gives behind the scenes financial views into the entertainment and sports industries, highlights back stories of entrepreneurs, breaks down business models and examines the latest trends in finance. Earn Your Leisure is a college business class mixed with pop culture, blending the two together for a unique and exciting look into the world of business.

For more about Earn Your Leisure, visit www.earnyourleisure.com

About Steve Harvey Global

As an innovative business leader, Steve Harvey established Steve Harvey Global (SHG), to unite his various businesses under one roof and one vision. Reflective of his personal brand, SHG creates and delivers entertaining, motivational content, products and experiences to audiences everywhere. The platform has propelled many of today’s emerging technology and entertainment companies. SHG also invests in global ventures focused on technology, education, and entertainment. As a values-based investor, SHG strives to enhance communities and individual lives through its investments and partnerships rooted in a disciplined approach focused on generating results.

For more about Steve Harvey Global, visit www.steveharvey.com.