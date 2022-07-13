Tempe, AZ Selects Envisio to Support Strategic Vision for Community Safety

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Envisio, a leading provider of strategic planning, performance management and transparency solutions for local government and school districts, today announced a new engagement with the City of Tempe, Arizona to support the implementation of its trailblazing community safety initiative.

The City of Tempe’s Community Safety Strategic Plan was developed based on the recommendations of the Tempe Public Safety Advisory Task Force in an effort to build trust, accountability, and dialogue between the community and the Tempe Police Department. The resulting plan, launched in October 2021, outlines strategies in several key categories: Police Model and Accountability, Human and Social Services, Data and Transparency, Community Engagement, Environmental Design, and Workforce Culture and Wellness. The Envisio platform empowers residents, visitors, and businesses in Tempe to track the progress made towards goals and review specific performance measures. It will also help city leaders to analyze, share and act on community survey data showing the overall sentiment and feeling of safety in the community.

“Once we created our community safety strategic plan, we wanted to put it into action as quickly as possible,” said Rosa Inchausti, Deputy City Manager of the City of Tempe. “Based on our previous work with Envisio, we knew that this platform would not only offer the advanced technology we needed to implement, track and report to the community on our plan, but also to drive the internal action, ownership, and accountability behaviors we are seeking. Trust is at the heart of everything we do, and we’re confident that this tool will help us build on the trust we have already established with our community.”

“Forward-thinking cities like Tempe are realizing that their strategic plans, and the subsequent execution of them, must be dynamic and constituent-focused to be successful,” said Mike Bell, CEO and Founder of Envisio. “That’s exactly what Tempe has established with its Community Safety Strategic Plan. This model can be replicated by local governments nationwide to introduce organizational performance excellence and data-driven metrics that increase community transparency and accountability. We’re excited to help support Tempe’s efforts to build public trust and deliver the best possible results for their community.”

Tempe, AZ has been recognized as one of Bloomberg Philanthropies “What Works Cities” for its use of data and evidence to respond to local challenges and in 2021, the city was awarded gold certification status for its second consecutive year.

