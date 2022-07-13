Introducing NEW Duracell Batteries with Power Boost Ingredients: Engineered for More to Power the Moments that Matter Most

BETHEL, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duracell, America’s #1 trusted battery brand, is now Engineered For More with the launch of its new Power Boost Ingredients; aimed at helping people get more out of what matters to them, like spending time outdoors this summer and making memories with friends and family. The launch of new Duracell batteries with Power Boost Ingredients coincides with the brand’s summer-long partnership with extreme adventurer Bear Grylls and Make-A-Wish, a powerhouse collaboration in a shared mission to grant life-changing, outdoor experiences for children with critical illnesses.

All Duracell Coppertop AA/AAA batteries now feature Duracell’s new Power Boost Ingredients. The brand’s #1 best performing alkaline batteries, Duracell Optimum are now formulated with 4x the patented Power Boost Ingredients vs. Coppertop AA/AAA batteries to aid any outdoor adventure this summer – from the mild to the extreme. New Duracell batteries with Power Boost Ingredients can deliver more power in some devices, or more life in others, vs. previous Coppertop in a wide range of devices, which is integral when you are out in the wilderness or on a long hike and relying on your devices.

“Any outdoor adventurer, whether novice or experienced, relies on their devices to make the most out of their hike, trek, campout, and more. Duracell’s new batteries with Power Boost Ingredients are engineered to help you get more, maximizing the performance of a wide range of devices,” says Ramon Velutini, Chief Marketing Officer & Latin America President, Duracell. “We are excited to work alongside two incredible partners, Bear Grylls and Make-A-Wish to show people how they can get more out of their outdoor moments all summer long.”

Duracell’s new batteries with Power Boost Ingredients were recently pressure-tested by extreme adventurer Bear Grylls, alongside his new sidekick named Cameron, who wished to go on an adventure with Bear. Together with Duracell and Make-A-Wish, Bear took Cameron on an epic, day-long trek navigating forests and caves using devices equipped with Duracell’s new Power Boost Ingredients.

“I’ve been lucky to adventure alongside some of the biggest stars in some of the most intense terrains out there, but my time with Cameron has been one of the most meaningful adventures I’ve ever been on. Powering up my gear with new Duracell with Power Boost Ingredients is a game-changer for all my outdoor quests,” says Bear Grylls. “I’m honored to partner with Duracell and Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes that enable incredibly important outdoor experiences for kids that have been through so much. My adventure with Cameron is one that I’ll never forget.”

Sharing his expert advice on how to enjoy every outdoor moment, Bear Grylls will be providing his top tips to get more out of your outdoor adventures this season, which will be live later this summer on Duracell.com/powerboost. Whether you’re just starting out or aspiring to be the next famous survivalist, Duracell and Bear have you covered with several key pointers on how to make the most out of your next outdoor adventure.

“At Duracell, we’re all about giving you more in the moments that matter,” adds Velutini. “Our new batteries with Power Boost Ingredients are designed to do just that.”

Check out Duracell.com/powerboost as well as Duracell, Bear Grylls and Make-A-Wish social channels for an exciting video of Bear and Cameron’s adventure. For every video view, Duracell will donate a dollar, up to $100,000, to Make-A-Wish to grant more life-changing outdoor wishes that can be a powerful source of hope and healing for wish kids and their families.

For more information on Duracell and the Make-A-Wish partnership visit: Duracell.com/PowerBoost.

About Duracell:

Started in the 1920s, the Duracell brand and company was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE-BRK.A, BRK.B) in 2016 and has grown to be the leader in the primary battery market in North America. The iconic Duracell brand is known to the world over. Our products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Our recharging technology allows consumers to live life without limits. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a $250B holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities. Visit www.duracell.com for more information; follow us on Twitter.com/Duracell, Instagram.com/Duracell and like us on Facebook.com/Duracell.

About Make-A-Wish:

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.