Brazil’s Mob Telecom Deploys 800G Network with Ciena’s Waveserver 5

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mob Telecom (Mob), part of Mobwire hub which provides internet and broadband in Brazil and is owned by Alloha Fibra group, has deployed Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) Waveserver 5 platform, powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics. This network enhancement delivers high-bandwidth connectivity, scaling up to 800Gb/s per channel, across several data centers and four cable landing stations in Fortaleza, Brazil.

“It is our mission to provide the most reliable connectivity possible and help accelerate digital inclusion in our communities. With Ciena’s optical technologies, we can improve our customers’ digital experience by rolling out new services faster and increasing bandwidth with the push of a button. This gives us a huge competitive advantage,” said Sérgio Ribeiro, CEO, Mob Telecom.

The provider is also utilizing Ciena’s 6500 photonic line system leveraging L0 control plane with photonic restoration to significantly improve network resiliency, increase service availability and offer a variety of differentiated services.

“Mob Telecom and Wirelink are taking strategic steps to bring scalable, high-capacity bandwidth to Brazil, meeting the digital needs of its customers,” said Fernando Capella, Country Manager, Ciena Brazil. “With Ciena’s technology, this innovative provider is creating a more adaptive network that can adjust to meet surging customer demands for bandwidth-hungry services like 5G and cloud-based applications.”

Additionally, Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller provides real-time visibility and intelligent network control of the company’s network to simplify lifecycle operations and accelerate service deployment.

About Mob Telecom

24 years ago we discovered our gift. The gift of connecting dreams, people, places, ideas and businesses. During this trajectory, our mission was to bring quality internet from the most distant cities to the great capitals of Brazil, in addition to contributing to technological development through special projects supported by government agencies. Our mission is to mobilize customers, employees and society to connect people and businesses, promoting digital inclusion and development through innovative information and communication technology solutions. As a vision, we seek to be a reference in integrated information and communication technology solutions in the markets in which we operate in a sustainable way with customers and employees.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.