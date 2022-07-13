AIM-HI Accelerator Fund Announces Prestigious Beacon Award for Women Leaders in Oncology

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIM-HI Accelerator Fund, a non-for-profit that focuses on supporting early-stage biotechnology companies to progress innovative discoveries into the clinic, announced today the launching of its first Beacon Award for Women Leaders in Oncology. The prestigious award will be an annual prize that recognizes outstanding women leaders in all sectors of the health and life sciences industry who have made a significant impact on advancing cancer treatment, detection, and diagnosis for patients worldwide through the development and commercialization of novel technologies and/or implementation of public policy.

Nominations for the AIM-HI Beacon Award for Women Leaders in Oncology opened on July 1, 2022, and close on August 31, 2022. Nominations will be reviewed and evaluated by the distinguished Beacon Award Selection Committee, comprising of physician-scientists, successful entrepreneurs, and prominent business leaders in the health and life sciences industry. The Selection Committee will carefully consider the merit and impact of all the nominees and select the most deserving awardee(s) each year.

“We are proud to honor the extraordinary women leaders of today and their commitment towards advancing women’s leadership roles in business, government, academia and other sectors where they are underrepresented,” exclaimed Dr Sujuan Ba, AIM-HI Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “The Beacon Award will serve as a platform to shine a spotlight on their exceptional contributions and accomplishments in cancer prevention, advocacy, treatment and research allowing them to pave the way and inspire others.”

The 2022 AIM-HI Beacon Award recipient will be announced on October 22 at a Luncheon Award Ceremony at the National Press Club in Washington DC. In addition, AIM-HI will provide $20,000 for an Emerging Women Leaders Fellowship — named after the yearly Beacon Award recipient — to honor and support promising young women scholars from specific universities and institutions across the areas of cancer research, biotechnology, healthcare public policy, and entrepreneurship in healthcare and life sciences.

Learn more about the AIM-HI Beacon Award for Women Leaders in Oncology and the nomination process at www.aim-hiaccelerator.org/beacon-award-for-women-leaders-in-oncology/.

About AIM-HI Accelerator Fund

Born out of the National Foundation for Cancer Research (NFCR), the AIM-HI Accelerator Fund bridges the gap between innovative, early-stage cancer research and successful development of high-impact oncology products. Our integrated approach combines essential funding with development and business expertise, leading to successful oncology companies that bring forth new biomedical discoveries that create value and benefit society.

For more information, visit www.aim-hiaccelerator.org