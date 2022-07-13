iBwave Launches New Survey Solution with Seamless Integration to Lightweight Epiq Solutions’ PRiSM scanner for Public Safety networks

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iBwave Solutions, the industry-leading software provider for wireless network design, today announced the immediate availability of a new survey solution for Public Safety networks. With seamless integration of the existing iBwave Mobile Survey app to the robust and handheld PRiSM scanner from Epiq Solutions, surveying Public Safety networks has never been simpler or more affordable to do.

“Existing scanner tools are complex to use and heavy on the budget,” says Jamie Birdnow, senior VP of Commercial Operations at iBwave. “It’s also a challenge for our customers to share important survey data effectively with the design team because they are often using scanner tools not fully compatible with our design software. We want to provide a more seamless way for them to manage the entire survey and design lifecycle – which is why we’ve introduced a simple, affordable and seamless survey solution with our seamless integration to Epiq Solutions’ PRiSM scanner.”

With the performance of Public Safety networks critical for first responders on the scene of any emergency, it’s critical that buildings have Public Safety networks that they can rely on. It’s also critical for them to ensure the on-going performance of those networks by conducting regular performance checks via network surveys.

“Our PRiSM network scanner brings the power of large network scanners into a cost-effective handheld device that can be easily used in the field to survey public safety networks. The seamless integration into iBwave’s existing iBwave Mobile survey application is the perfect pairing to give the Public Safety industry a new ground-breaking way to survey and maintain network performance,” says Gary Schluckbier, Epiq Solutions’ Vice President of Product.

The new integration of iBwave Mobile survey with the Epiq PRISM scanner delivers key functionality not offered in any other survey solution on the market:

Lightweight and affordable scanner that attaches to iBwave Mobile Survey and enables a powerful and robust way to survey P25 networks, with LTE 5G networks coming soon!

Seamless integration to iBwave Mobile Survey.

Low visibility and magnetically attaches to the back of your phone or tablet.

Provides real-time, deep insight into public safety network coverage.

Fast and effective collection of survey data with minimal start-up time.

Building owners today need to be confident the public safety networks will meet performance guidelines and provide the reliability first responders need in emergency situations. With this new survey solution from iBwave Solutions in partnership with Epiq Solutions, they can be confident they have the right tool to easily and effectively survey their P25 and LTE networks and ensure the reliable performance required.

ABOUT iBWAVE

iBwave Solutions, the standard for converged indoor network planning, is the power behind great in-building wireless experience, enabling billions of end users and devices to connect inside a wide range of venues. As the global industry reference, our software solutions allow for smarter planning, design and deployment of any project regardless of size, complexity or technology. Along with innovative software, we are recognized for world class support in 90 countries, the industry's most comprehensive components database and a well-established certification program. For more information, visit: ibwave.com.

ABOUT EPIQ SOLUTIONS

Epiq Solutions is a leading provider of wireless sensing and detection systems. By leveraging its successful line of commercial, miniaturized software defined radios (SDRs) with detection and measurement capabilities, Epiq Solutions delivers state-of-the-art RF analyzing and scanning solutions for public safety applications. PRiSM™ is one such solution. Encompassing 25 kHz analog, P25 digital, FirstNet LTE, and emerging commercial 5G NR technology, the handheld PRiSM device provides detailed, real time views of cellular environments. With its ability to readily connect to mobile devices, PRiSM can easily be used in the field for walk tests or it can be drone mounted for surveys needing access to vertical or other areas that would otherwise be inaccessible by traditional surveying means.