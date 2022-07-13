NFT Tech’s Run It Wild and AO Metaverse Win Cannes Lions Award for Sports Entertainment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT) ("NFT Tech"), a leading technology company to mainstream decentralized ownership, NFTs and the Metaverse for public markets, is proud to announce that Run it Wild, ​​a Web3 development studio and target of NFT Tech's recently announced acquisition, in partnership with the Australian Open Metaverse (“AO Metaverse”) won the Cannes Lions award in the Entertainment for Sports category for most “innovative use of tech and platforms in sport.”

The Cannes Lions Awards is the world’s most respected benchmark for creative excellence. Creative companies from over 90 countries enter more than 30,000 pieces of work across 28 Lions every year. They are judged by world-class members of the creative community from over 50 countries. Their sole purpose is to recognize the best work that pushes not just one business, but the whole industry forward. Companies like Apple, Coinbase, and Unilever have also won awards at the 2022 festival.

“I’m incredibly proud of what the Run It Wild team has delivered - being recognized for a project that was anchored by blockchain technology, there’s something truly beautiful when creative, data and technology meet. Having the faith and support of the AO, it’s been a crazy ride pushing the limits of creative and technological possibilities, elevating those we work with,” said Adam De Cata, CEO of NFT Tech and Founder of Run It Wild. “Accepting this award in the same category as major brands like Adidas, Nike, and Samsung reinforces the power of Web3 and its possibilities.”

The Australian Open Artball was extremely unique and utilized match data from the actual tournament. The court was split into 6,776 squares that each corresponded to a tennis ball NFT. These tennis ball NFTs would change based on where points were scored during the tournament. Since there were significant lockdowns during the tournament and fans were unable to spectate in person, the team created a real-life replica of the precinct in Decentraland where people could spectate and interact with each other in real time.

“It’s a huge honor as a Web3 project to be recognized by the creative industry in the most prestigious creative awards. We wanted to push the boundaries of what was possible using the technology we had available to us. We believe our ability to link data, sport, and technology to drive a valuable consumer experience is true innovation, ” said Ridley Plummer, NFT & Metaverse Project Lead, Tennis Australia.

“We see the potential for Web3 as limitless,” added Adam De Cata. “We’re excited to bring our community of fervent tennis fans more imaginative experiences as metaverse development accelerates and the need for immersive IRL experiences with it. Building in real time, there have been plenty of learnings, AO23 and beyond looks pretty special. More to come.”

About NFT Tech

NFT Tech works to develop infrastructure, assets, real estate and IP in the metaverse, build and generate revenue from P2E and M2E games, and bring insights and benefits to the public markets. By bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and the Web3 space, NFT Tech is mainstreaming decentralized ownership, NFTs, and the metaverse. Current projects include founding the GOAT Guild and Fuku.

About Run It Wild

Run It Wild is a multidisciplinary blockchain, metaverse and NFT development studio specializing in art, collectibles and gaming. With a diverse portfolio that includes blue-chip brands such as Australian Open, Linktree and Elvis Presley, through to creators, such as Alex Trochut and David McLeod, Run It Wild have found product-market fit in partnering with brands to navigate the possibilities of Web 3.0. On July 7, 2022, it was announced that Run It Wild has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by NFT Technologies Inc.

About The Cannes Lions Awards

The Cannes Lions Awards have been the undisputed global benchmark for creative excellence since 1954, celebrating ideas that grow businesses, build iconic brands and shift culture. Winning a Lion is a career milestone, future proofs your business’s growth and gives you world-wide exposure. Only a small percentage of all work that is entered every year goes on to win a Lion. Winners really are part of a global community of game changers.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to completion of the acquisition of Run It Wild; potential and perceived benefits of award and recognition; potential benefits, development and acceptance of web3 and related applications; and the continued public acceptance of NFTs. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Prospectus. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.