Nemacolin Selects Optii as Its Housekeeping Management Platform

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced that Nemacolin has selected Optii as its housekeeping management solution.

Nemacolin has adopted Optii Housekeeping to help optimize labor and cleaning sequences across its expansive resort which spans 5 lodging properties and a total of 282 rooms. Optii’s data-driven housekeeping platform employs predictive, intelligent AI to map and optimize room attendant routes for increased planning efficiency and enhanced guest experience.

With Optii, Nemacolin is better able to organize team schedules since the hotel now has access to data which means they can analyze how long each clean will take. In addition, inspectors are notified in real-time when rooms are ready for inspection, which results in reduced downtime between cleans. Since implementing Optii, Nemacolin has seen faster turnaround times and higher levels of productivity.

Nemacolin was facing problems due to guests arriving ahead of check-in time to enjoy the expansive property and make the most of the activities on offer. Optii now provides the hotel with real-time updates on when each room is ready for check-in, so that the team can manage the unpredictable check-in flow of guests and ensure a best-in-class guest experience.

Candace Hassinger, Director of Continuous Improvement, Nemacolin, said: “With a better understanding of clean time by room type and where the team needs to focus resources, we have been able to take a deep dive into our housekeeping operation to ensure that we are supporting our associates to perform their job to the best standards and with a high level of productivity.”

Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Nemacolin to enhance operations across its expansive properties. We’re especially proud to be chosen based on our real-time technology which provides the Nemacolin team with greater visibility over the productivity of their staff.”

About Nemacolin

Nestled within 2,200 acres in the Laurel Highlands of southwestern Pennsylvania, Nemacolin offers a diverse array of lodging options, space for meetings and special events, spa and wellness, golf, art, and outdoor adventures. For more information, please visit www.nemacolin.com

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com