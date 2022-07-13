Cosmo Tech Collaborates with Microsoft to Drive Strategic Sustainability Outcomes with Simulation Digital Twins

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cosmo Tech is collaborating with Microsoft to integrate Microsoft Azure Digital Twins capabilities with the addition of its strategic 360° Simulation Digital Twin technology. The combined technologies enable Microsoft’s enterprise customers to monitor systems in near real-time and to simulate the evolution of complex organization in uncertain environments over time. This will allow strategic optimizations at all levels of enterprise planning, decision making and financial functions; enabling outcomes that are robust, resilient, and sustainable.

Executives and operational decision makers in industrial organizations need to rapidly identify and solve complex problems with a clear view on alternatives allowing them to reconcile carbon emission commitments with financial performance. Azure Digital Twins already helps create detailed, comprehensive digital models of physical environments communicating with IoT and Edge devices. Delivering insights from across the entire ecosystem, they break down silos within intelligent environments by fusing data from previously disparate devices and business systems, rapidly increasing the return on data.

Cosmo Tech’s Simulation Digital Twins and its holistic simulation layer makes the data collected truly informative and actionable. The software allows companies to model an unlimited number of complex change scenarios based on existing data or potential new conditions, see the cascading effects on the organization and predict results. This provides them with the ability to explore future outcomes and downstream effects without impacting operational systems in order to determine the best path forward. Companies can test unlimited, complex scenarios to understand the causes that lead to a result, anticipate different scenarios, and automatically obtain robust plans to reach the sustainability and climate goals they’ve set.

Nexans, a leading actor in global sustainable electrification, has partnered with Cosmo Tech and Microsoft to use their Simulation Digital Twin and Azure technologies, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. Nexans’ Simulation Digital Twin includes more than 60,000 separate characteristics and simulates, for example, more than 120,000 different supply and delivery routes. They leveraged the solution to generate a plan that puts them on the path to reducing their CO2 emissions by 50,000 tonnes annually.

“As Nexans is a key player in electrification and energy transition, combining financial profitability and carbon emission is critical to achieve both financial & environmental targets,” said Olivier Chevreau, VP Sustainability of Nexans Group. “With Simulation Digital Twin technology, we are able to mobilize and engage our teams to visualize their combined reality, to simulate environmental & financial impact of operational decisions and to make sure that behind the climate targets, there is a clear and shared action plan tracked internally, and continuously updated.”

“The challenges facing global organizations, like Nexans, striving to reduce carbon emissions are increasingly complex. Market disruptions demand more robustness and agility” said Hugues de Bantel, Co-Founder and CEO at Cosmo Tech. “With Simulation Digital Twins decision makers understand the impact of their decisions, they can test operational strategies before implementing them, and generate the resiliency they need to achieve sustainability in an uncertain future.”

Tony Shakib, Partner General Manager, Microsoft Azure IoT said, “Microsoft Azure customers are looking for ways to further benefit from their investments in data, IoT and edge AI. Our collaboration with Cosmo Tech and their 360° Simulation Digital Twin platform provides a mechanism for achieving sustainable outcomes through informed decision making. With Cosmo Tech, Azure Digital Twin customers explore options, make accurate predictions, and generate optimal operational and strategic plans in line with their sustainability objectives.”

About Cosmo Tech

Cosmo Tech provides a 360° Simulation Digital Twin platform to solve the most complex industrial problems and lead enterprise decision making. This next-gen hybrid AI technology provides holistic and dynamic simulation that predicts the evolution of an organization over time. Leading companies from the manufacturing, automotive, energy, and transport sectors rely on Cosmo Tech to ensure a future that is robust, resilient, and sustainable.