Auctane Introduces ShipEngine to UK Merchants

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Auctane, a leader in shipping and fulfilment software, announces the arrival of ShipEngine, a multi-channel, multi-carrier API platform to the UK market. Sitting alongside Metapack in the Auctane family of brands, ShipEngine is a standalone shipping API that equips retailers, ecommerce technology platform providers and third party logistics providers (3PLs) with the ability to quickly implement resilient shipping functionality that offers exceptional delivery experiences for end-consumers. Already live in the UK, ShipEngine will also launch across France and Germany this year, followed by additional European markets in 2023.

The ShipEngine API is specifically designed to help with order fulfilment and shipping management processes that enables merchants to successfully ship more efficiently and effectively across online channels. The API is fast to implement, easy to manage and reduces costs for merchants. Designed to make shipping quick and easy, ShipEngine provides users in the UK with access to 70+ selling channels and carriers in Europe via a single integration. This reduces the time associated with direct selling channel and carrier integrations, and removes the costs, complexity and manual processes that come with having to develop and maintain multiple integrations.

ShipEngine powers the execution of online strategy for retailers. It helps businesses import orders, calculate rates across the leading carriers, validate addresses, process and track shipments, and manage returns. The platform enables retailers, ecommerce technology platform providers and 3PLs to get shipping functionality up and running in hours. Bridging the gap between technology and online distribution planning and execution, the ShipEngine API empowers merchants with the ability to seamlessly ship across multiple platforms and countries.

“ShipEngine is a dynamic API that enables merchants to rapidly deploy shipping functionality. Our API is a proven best-in-class solution that has been thriving in the US market and now we’re hugely excited to launch ShipEngine in Europe, with the UK set to be the first of many markets,” said Andrew Norman, General Manager Europe, ShipEngine. “Our API platform takes away much of the complexity and headaches that are often associated with shipping technology. We’ve created an out-of-the box developer-led solution that works across multiple online channels and multiple carriers, allowing users to easily manage their shipping ecosystem. Using our API, retailers, ecommerce technology platform providers and 3PLs can be up and running in hours not months,” finished Norman.

About ShipEngine

ShipEngine is a multi-channel, multi-carrier shipping platform that provides best-in-class shipping functionality directly to ecommerce stores, logistics and warehouse providers, system integrators, ecommerce application integrators, and new application developers. Built specifically for developers, ShipEngine's robust set of shipping APIs enable developers to build custom workflows within their own platforms and streamline the ecommerce fulfilment process with real-time label generation, rate quoting, parcel tracking, and address validation. ShipEngine supports carriers across the United States, Europe, Canada, and Australia, including USPS, FedEx, UPS, DHL, and many more. ShipEngine is a member of the Auctane family of companies. Auctane brands include ShipStation, Stamps.com, Packlink, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, Shipsi, GlobalPost, and Metapack, with offices in El Segundo, Austin, London, Madrid, Sunnyvale, Zielona Gora, Atlanta, and St. Louis. Visit our website: https://www.shipengine.com/uk/

About Auctane

Navigating the complex landscape of global shipping and logistics presents new challenges for fast-growing brands every day. At Auctane, we serve and champion these businesses in everything we do. We are a team of shipping and software experts with a passion for helping businesses move their ideas, dreams, and innovations around the globe. Our software solutions power billions of shipments every year and enable businesses to manage complex logistic channels with ease, optimising their time, energy, and resources. Auctane brands include ShipStation, Stamps.com, Packlink, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, Shipsi, GlobalPost, and Metapack, with offices in El Segundo, Austin, London, Madrid, Sunnyvale, Zielona Gora, Atlanta, and St. Louis.