Owlet Unveils Predictive Baby Sleep Technology and Next-Generation Nursery Camera

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week, Owlet (NYSE: OWLT, “the Company”), the brand that has monitored more than one million babies, announced two new innovations to help parents, and their babies, get better sleep: Predictive Sleep Technology and the Owlet Cam 2. Predictive Sleep Technology is a completely automated sleep tool that tracks a baby’s sleep and wake windows using the Owlet Dream Sock, and provides recommendations via the Owlet Dream App on their next ideal sleep window. Owlet Cam 2 is the Company’s next-generation HD video monitor, bolstering the existing 1080p HD video with new artificial intelligence and machine learning to accurately decipher sounds from the nursery and detect when Baby is crying. Cam 2 also provides parents with video clips of sound and movement so they can better understand their little one, right from their phone.

“Parents and their babies need, and deserve, better sleep and that’s what our newest innovations offer them,” said Kurt Workman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Owlet. “We are working to create a complete nursery ecosystem to give parents the tools, technology and resources to care for their little ones. Predictive Sleep is a completely personalized sleep tool that helps parents take the guesswork out of determining when Baby might be ready for sleep—before they’re overtired, and because it's automatically tracked via the Dream Sock, they can do it without the stress of constantly tracking sleep data manually. Combined with Cam 2’s machine learning and video clips, parents will be armed with the tools they need to encourage good rest.”

Tracked through the Owlet Dream Sock, the brand new Predictive Sleep Technology adapts as Baby grows to give personalized sleep and wake windows that anticipate Baby’s changing needs as they age. The Dream Sock also tracks Baby’s Sleep Quality Indicators, including heart rate, average oxygen level, wakings and movement, so parents can have a better understanding of their baby’s sleep status and quality, making adjustments and improvements as needed.

The next-generation Owlet Cam 2 HD 1080p video monitor, now available, gives parents a view of their baby from anywhere. The Cam 2 allows parents to learn Baby’s subtle cues and behavior patterns by watching video clips that capture their behavior before they cry, wiggle or fuss, as Cam 2 will notify parents of crying, movement, or other sounds via the Dream App. These brand new features will layer on to existing, popular offerings from the prior generation Cam, including room temperature, noise and humidity levels monitoring, 4x zoom, two-way talk, and night vision. Owlet Cam users who don’t have a Dream Sock can tap into the new Predictive Sleep Technology by manually adding in sleep sessions into the Dream App. Additionally, Cam 2 is available in three brand-new colorways, Sleepy Sage, Dusty Rose and Bedtime Blue, in addition to White.

While also available individually, the award-winning Dream Sock, Cam 2 and Dream App work together in the Owlet Dream Duo to provide an in-depth insight of Baby’s sleep so parents can know that their child is sleeping soundly.

The Owlet Dream Sock (starting at $299), Owlet Cam 2 ($159), and Owlet Dream Duo ($439) will be sold at OwletCare.com, Amazon, buybuyBABY, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and other retailers.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet’s digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. To learn more, visit https://www.owletcare.com.