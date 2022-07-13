Eco Pea Co. Selects Radial Easy Deployment (RED) Fulfillment and Transportation Solutions to Scale and Grow

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radial, a bpost group company, the leader in eCommerce fulfillment, today announced a new client partnership with Eco Pea Co., an emerging direct-to-consumer (DTC) brand and designer of healthy, environmentally friendly bamboo diapers and wipes. Planning for future growth, Eco Pea Co. selected Radial for its industry expertise and ability to scale fulfillment and transportation operations based on clients’ needs.

As sustainability moves into the forefront of shoppers’ minds, transparency into product materials and manufacturing processes has become essential for brands to retain brand loyalty. However, that has not always been the norm for the diaper industry, as commercially used materials are neither safe nor eco-friendly, prompting consumers to seek sustainable, healthier options.

Kelly and Adrian Pereira co-founded Eco Pea Co. when their third child reacted negatively to the diapers and wipes they were using. They decided to explore healthier ways of making diapers, ones that were suitable for babies with sensitive skin and more environmentally friendly than existing brands in the market. Eco Pea Co. diapers use sustainably harvested bamboo. After researching and assessing third-party logistic providers, Adrian selected Radial for its ability to provide scalable fulfillment and transportation solutions for emerging brands whilst they expand and mature in the market.

“As a growing brand, we’ve decided we could go further, and we sought an experienced and robust third-party logistics partner to achieve fulfillment and transportation scalability,” said Adrian Pereira, Co-Founder, Eco Pea Co. “Radial’s RED solution empowers us to expand as we work toward establishing Eco Pea Co. as a household brand and bring peace of mind to parents that seek out healthier products for their family.”

Radial’s Easy Deployment (RED) solution is for brands looking to launch their eCommerce operations quickly on a platform ready to scale as they grow. RED provides scalable B2C order fulfillment and final-mile solutions prepared to launch in as little as four weeks. As Eco Pea Co. continues to grow, the brand will have access to increasingly enterprise-level solutions that will support further business expansion.

“We are thrilled that Eco Pea Co. selected Radial as their partner to scale their ecommerce business,” said Laura Ritchey, Chief Operating Officer, Radial. “Our ability to create agile fulfillment operations based on a client’s growth trajectory adds real value for so many emerging brands. We bring the experience of large-scale fulfillment to brands at all stages which sets us up for long-term partnerships with great brands such as Eco Pea Co. Their commitment to creating safe, sustainably sourced products is aligned with our business strategy and we look forward to working together to support their future success.”

