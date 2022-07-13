Next-Generation Healthcare Distributor bttn Wins Contract with WSIPC and Expands Reach into Education Sector

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--bttn, a technology company digitizing medical supply distribution, today announced it won a competitively awarded contract with WSIPC, a non-profit cooperative that negotiates pricing and procures contracts to secure its members’ substantial discounts on products and services. WSIPC members include K-12 public, private, charter and tribal schools in Washington as well as regional educational entities, including libraries. WSIPC represents 300 districts and 1,000,000 students.

bttn was selected as a vendor for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). WSIPC members simply click on the bttn logo from the awarded vendor page for PPE and order directly from the portal, enjoying negotiated cost savings. bttn also offers a dedicated resource to support WSIPC members in their sourcing needs.

“We’re thrilled to award this competitive contract to bttn, a Washington-based company making a real difference in our community,” said Marty Daybell, CEO and Executive Director, WSIPC. “As Washington schools continue to navigate the implications of COVID-19, we are committed to helping them find quality products at fair prices to keep students safe and healthy. bttn is a welcome addition to vendors that support our school districts.”

“Educating students is the highest priority of schools nationwide. To keep the doors open, schools need access to medical supplies that mitigate the challenges to in-person education posed by COVID-19 and other infectious diseases,” said JT Garwood, CEO and Co-Founder of bttn. “bttn makes shopping for medical supplies fast, easy, and cost-effective. We welcome the opportunity to be a valued partner to the WSIPC network and are confident that our platform offers efficiencies over-burdened administrators will appreciate in their quest to keep students, teachers, and staff safe.”

bttn’s vision for the future of healthcare distribution is winning the business of more customers each day as it digitally transforms the entire healthcare distribution ecosystem. bttn is thrilled to add WSIPC to the list of Washington associations, including the Washington Association for Community Health, Washington State Dental Association, and Washington State Hospital Association that trust bttn for medical supplies.

About bttn

bttn is building the future of medical supply with an easy-to-use e-commerce solution that supports customers of all sizes. bttn saves customers money on their medical supply bill while delivering faster than typical medical supply channels. Choose bttn to automate your medical supply today. bttn is headquartered in Seattle, WA, and is growing rapidly and hiring.