CACI Awarded IAC MAC Task Order for U.S. Navy Digital Engineering and Transformation

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it was awarded a $557.8 million single-award task order under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC) vehicle to provide mission expertise for the transition of modern digital tools into the U.S. Navy acquisition enterprise for the Navy’s Digital Integration Support Cell (DISC) and Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane.

CACI’s support includes analysis, development, and planning for the transition of programs of record into newly developed or updated technology systems. The team will leverage standards and practices necessary to integrate advanced capability into distributed maritime operations, supporting advanced mission kill chains in an integrated, interoperable environment.

CACI’s digital integration approach includes fusion and analysis capability, hardware conceptualization and proven DevSecOps processes to support the full lifecycle of capabilities.

“The multi-domain battlefield of today and tomorrow demands advanced, resilient capability that evolves at the speed of relevance,” said Todd Probert, President of National Security and Innovative Solutions at CACI. “Digital transformation using proven tools and processes supports the Navy’s critical mission to modernize maritime operations.”

NSWC Crane and DISC are integrating advanced ISR sensors and platforms with multi-use software suites that increase collaboration, extensibility, and interoperability for enhanced Distributed Maritime Operations. The IAC MAC DISC program addresses these digital transformation efforts for the Navy, while providing Scientific and Technical Information (STI).​​

