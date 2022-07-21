CYBRA and RMS Omega Form Strategic RFID Partnership

BALTIMORE & YONKERS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CYBRA Corporation, the New York-based developers of Edgefinity IoT tracking software, and RMS Omega, a leading provider of RFID, barcoding, data collection, wireless, and mobility technologies, announced a partnership today to deliver RFID-centered solutions focused on inventory tracking and asset management.

CYBRA’s Edgefinity IoT® is a platform for rapidly building integrated applications that locate and help protect people, assets and vehicles using RFID, RTLS and other sensor technologies. For barcoding applications, CYBRA’s MarkMagic® solves barcode labels/forms design and printing challenges in one comprehensive package. RMS Omega is a leading supplier and systems integrator for strategic tracking, data collection, and automation solutions utilizing RFID, barcode, mobile, and wireless technology. For over 20 years, RMS Omega has been working with companies of all sizes to solve complex business challenges, improve processes, data visibility and provide increased accuracy. With a dedicated team of RFID specialists, RMS has the expertise to evaluate, design and deploy advanced RFID and Real-Time Location Solutions (RTLS) for any environment.

Says Harold Brand, CEO of CYBRA, “Our relationship with RMS Omega has grown steadily this past year. We’re excited to formalize the new strategic partnership. Companies looking for an end-to-end RFID tracking solution are in luck. They can shop with confidence knowing that with RMS and CYBRA they are getting the best of breed solutions and support. In addition to their expertise, RMS Omega’s industry focus is a perfect match with CYBRA which will extend our reach to new customers.”

Edgefinity IoT tracks assets, equipment, personnel, and company vehicles to provide comprehensive situational awareness at any facility. With Edgefinity IoT, users can deploy powerful tracking solutions such as work-in-process operations, real time equipment location tracking, inventory threshold management, inbound and outbound shipment auditing, and safety protocol enforcement. Unlike other tracking and asset management software products, Edgefinity IoT is scalable and highly customizable. Organizations can start with just a small number of tags and hardware, then scale as needed. Whether you need to track large amounts of inventory, locate misplaced equipment, or ensure the safety of your employees, Edgefinity IoT lets you quickly deploy advanced, industrial strength tracking applications.

"Edgefinity IoT is a solid, scalable, and user-friendly platform for organizations needing enhanced visibility and data accuracy for their operations," says Clayton Vigent, RMS Omega’s Vice President of Sales. "Our mission is to improve outcomes through strategic technology solutions, and the results we've seen with CYBRA's software applications have done just that. We are thrilled to partner with CYBRA and offer our customers better options to strategically track and manage their data, inventory, and assets. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership."

About CYBRA Corporation

CYBRA Corporation is a leader in Auto Identification – barcode and RFID technology – serving customers in a wide range of industries.

In addition to MarkMagic®, CYBRA’s other flagship product is Edgefinity IoT® (PATENTED U.S. PATENT OFFICE 11,024,105). Edgefinity IoT is a platform for rapidly configuring integrated applications that locate objects and people using RFID, RTLS and other advanced tracking technologies. Edgefinity IoT provides customers with the ability to implement EPC (Electronic Product Code) compliance systems, as well as RFID track and trace applications. In addition to traditional passive RFID applications, Edgefinity IoT can be used as an all-in-one rules driven solution for the safety, security and productivity of people and assets using active RFID and RTLS technologies.

CYBRA software solutions run on all major computing platforms, including Microsoft Windows, Linux, Unix, cloud and IBM Power Systems (System i, iSeries, AS/400, AIX). CYBRA Corporation is located at 28 Wells Avenue, i.park Building #3, Yonkers, NY 10701. Product information is available toll free at 1-800-CYBRA-88. CYBRA is represented by a network of value-added resellers throughout the United States and sales and support offices overseas. To request information via e-mail, write to: info@cybra.com.

About RMS Omega

RMS Omega is a technology solutions integrator with extensive experience developing strategic tracking and automation tools for healthcare, manufacturing, the supply chain, and field service industries. We offer a vast portfolio of technology and professional services, including RFID, barcode, data collection, wireless infrastructure, enterprise mobility applications, voice automation, location technology, and more, throughout the United States and Canada. From the initial consultation to post-implementation optimization, we have the necessary resources and expertise to design, deploy, manage, and provide ongoing service for all of our customers. With RMS Omega, organizations become empowered with the oversight and peace of mind that their data, inventory, assets, and people are always at the right place at the right time.

Learn more about RMS Omega and our team of RFID specialists at rmsomega.com/rfidpros.