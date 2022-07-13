Intelligent Banking Solutions. Inc., the leading Collection and Recovery Software for Financial Institutions, completes strategic equity investment with Arcadea Group

TORONTO & NEW LONDON, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent Banking Solutions. Inc. (“IBS”), the market leader in Debt Collection & Asset Recovery Management software for Financial Institutions, announces the close of a strategic equity recapitalization investment with Arcadea Group, the only permanent-capital growth investor in software companies globally.

The transaction will see IBS Founder Rob Daley continue in his role as President as the business expands the product roadmap and market presence.

“I am excited to partner with the Arcadea team to continue what our team has built over the past 30 years. We are extremely proud of our ability to deliver value to our customers and know that will only improve with the support of Arcadea,” said Rob Daley, President. “The demand for purpose-built collections and recovery tools for Financial Institutions has never been stronger. Having been pursued by many investors and acquirors, Arcadea was our choice as the right partner given their expertise in investing and operating businesses like mine and given their long-term approach to growth and market expansion. We feel like we have a great partnership for years to come.”

Daniel Eisen, Managing Director & Co-Founder of Arcadea Group, said, “in our search for the right partner, it was evident IBS is the clear leader in the US market. The feedback from both potential and current customers was resoundingly positive.” He went on to say, “Rob and his team have done a wonderful job building a customer-centric culture that is supported by the best product on the market. It’s a powerful combination that will only get stronger with Arcadea’s support.”

“We’re looking forward to joining forces with IBS in this transaction," said Paul Yancich, Managing Director & Co-Founder of Arcadea Group. He added, “The business is a perfect fit for Arcadea as a bootstrapped, highly efficient software business, with a team that wants to pursue continued growth over the long-term. We look forward to partnering with and supporting Rob and the team in decades to come.”

Intelligent Banking Solutions. Inc. will continue to be based in New Hampshire but will see continued market expansion and growth of the team to support significant demand from a variety of expanded product offerings.

About Intelligent Banking Solutions. Inc.

Intelligent Banking Solutions. Inc. is the leading provider of Debt Collection & Asset Recovery Management, software serving financial institutions to increase their profitability, reduce risk, and drive optimal productivity within their organizations. Based in New London, New Hampshire, exclusively serves the debt management requirements of the banking industry; assisting their teams in reducing charge-offs, lowering departmental operating costs, and increasing recovery income. IBS provides the most widely used banking collections and recovery software platform in the US market, having licensed the system to almost 900 financial institutions. IBS’ powerful desktop and browser software allows organizations to maximize collector productivity and automate the tracking of delinquent accounts, foreclosures, repossessions, and bankruptcies. Improved staff productivity and powerful recovery tools also allow our clients to increase recovery revenue on charged-off accounts. IBS solutions allow clients to remain compliant with internal and external policies and regulations regarding the collection of delinquent accounts.

About Arcadea Group

Arcadea Group invests in high-quality, independent, typically founder-controlled software companies over typically extremely long durations of time that no private equity or growth equity firm can match. Based in Toronto and investing globally, Arcadea exclusively focuses on businesses with long-term growth potential and ambitions.