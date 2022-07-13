Yugabyte and UL Systems Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Cloud-Native Transactional Database Adoption

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yugabyte, the leading open source distributed SQL database company, today announced that it has signed a strategic partner agreement with leading Japanese strategic IT consulting company, UL Systems, Inc. Together, Yugabyte and UL Systems will accelerate the adoption of cloud-native transactional database technology for enterprise digital transformation initiatives in Japan.

UL Systems brings a wealth of experience in cloud adoption, SQL and NoSQL database implementation, and digital transformation. Yugabyte’s partnership with UL Systems has been fuelled by an emerging market opportunity, along with the demand and ambition of UL Systems to help businesses fully capitalize on modern cloud-native databases.

Both organizations see a growing market opportunity for cloud-native databases in the Japan region. They recognise that enterprise digital transformation efforts are stalling due to the unsuitability of monolithic databases for cloud-native applications, and the inadequacy of NoSQL databases to handle transactional systems of engagement and systems of record.

The companies also understand that enterprises are looking to move applications to hybrid and multi-cloud environments to mitigate cloud outage risks.

Danny Zaidifard, Vice President of Business Development & Partners, Yugabyte said, “We see significant market opportunity as many organizations in the region are accelerating their digital transformation plans. This drives a race to the cloud, and requires innovative and accessible cloud-native technologies to achieve true digital business success. Japan has proven to be an innovative, early-adopter economy, and we are delighted to work with the country’s leading strategic IT consulting company, UL Systems, our ideal partner for this market.”

Shigeru Urushibara, Founder and Chairman, UL Systems, commented, “We are very pleased to finalize our partnership in Japan with Yugabyte, a leader in distributed SQL databases. Hybrid and multi-cloud solutions are essential for the future of digital business, and we have high expectations for YugabyteDB, which has scalability and high availability that can withstand practical use in the enterprise field. We will contribute to every cutting-edge digital transformation project by combining the know-how of UL Systems and Yugabyte.”

YugabyteDB is a natural complement to UL Systems’s existing technologies and services, as they align well with the needs of the region’s largest and most demanding transactional driven organizations, looking to accelerate their digital transformation strategies.

One of Yugabyte’s 2022 goals is to expand further into important new geographic markets, fuelling the company’s growth across Japan. Globally, Yugabyte completed a Series C funding round for $188 million in October 2021, which valued the business at more than $1.3B.

Yugabyte officially established its Japan business in October 2021 and has been accelerating its growth across the region ever since. The company’s go-to-market strategy includes the appointment of complementary strategic partners in the region.

About Yugabyte

Yugabyte is the company behind YugabyteDB, the open source, high-performance distributed SQL database for building global transactional applications. YugabyteDB serves business-critical applications with SQL query flexibility, high performance, and cloud native agility, thus allowing enterprises to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management. It is trusted by companies in cybersecurity, financial markets, IoT, retail, e-commerce, and other verticals. Founded in 2016 by former Facebook and Oracle engineers, Yugabyte is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Dell Technologies Capital, Sapphire Ventures, and others. For more info, go to: Yugabyte.