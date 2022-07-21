Trackimo and FocusPoint International Integrate Services for Advanced Driver, Traveler and Asset Safety

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trackimo, a leading provider of location-based IoT solutions and critical event management company, FocusPoint International, have announced today that the companies will integrate their services to bring a range of smart devices that are linked to the Overwatch & Rescue plan and PULSE platform for optimal outdoor emergency management and response for travelers, drivers and their cargo throughout the USA and Canada.

Trackimo’s award-winning devices are small, cost-effective and designed to bring peace-of-mind through real-time location tracking from almost anywhere in the world along with an intuitive SOS emergency button while enabling the configuration of custom notifications. Users are able to set geofenced borders, speed limits, movement and low-battery notifications to allow themselves and designated contacts to be alerted of unusual activity. The devices have a built-in SIM with international roaming for independent connectivity and rely on GPS, GSM, Wi-Fi and BLE technology to provide the most accurate data and are paired with a web and mobile app to which users are able to log-in from anywhere with an internet connection for viewing their devices and editing their settings.

“Partnering with FocusPoint’s exceptional services is a natural step in ensuring the fastest, and most efficient response during critical moments,” said Shai Bar-Lavi, CEO of Trackimo. “We are proud and excited to offer our end-users another vital layer of security to help protect the people and things that matter most to them”.

FocusPoint offers the Overwatch & Rescue plan that integrates seamlessly with Trackimo devices to provide users with emergency services including direct escalation to search & rescue with a live tracking link to expedite response, no-cost medical evacuation to the nearest appropriate facility (including hazardous sports incidents), mandatory quarantine expense and COVID medical evacuation benefits and no-cost vehicle recovery in case of evacuation.

Furthermore, FocusPoint’s PULSE Monitoring & Emergency Escalation Platform is capable of receiving alerts from Trackimo devices that allows those monitoring the platform to notify, validate and send law enforcement authorities incident details & live tracking technology to assist with the emergency response efforts.

“FocusPoint welcomes the alliance with Trackimo and looks forward to partnering with the company to enhance the benefits of end consumers through the addition of our Global Overwatch & Rescue Plan”, said Greg Pearson, CEO of FocusPoint International. “Trackimo is an innovative company with phenomenal products, and we look forward to making their tracking devices available to our customers globally”, added Pearson.

ABOUT TRACKIMO

Trackimo is a world-leading provider of IoT solutions that enhance the connected experience between brands, people and the things that matter most to them. Based on its advanced proprietary technology and supported by a range of award-winning devices, the company provides a complete end-to-end solution for both the B2B and B2C sectors with in-house capabilities that include development, manufacturing, connectivity and service. Trackimo’s technology is trusted by the world’s leading companies with collaborations and partnerships with the likes of Vodafone, Paramount (formerly known as ViacomCBS), Leica, Sumitomo and more.

ABOUT FOCUSPOINT INTERNATIONAL

FocusPoint International (FocusPoint) is a critical event management company that combines proprietary technology with innovative indemnity solutions and proven experience to provide incident management and emergency response services globally. The company specializes in the full provision of satellite and cellular device monitoring and escalation services, search and rescue, medical and security evacuation services, and crisis response services in support of people and organizations on the move. As a global company with 19 offices on 5 continents and over 5,000 proprietary and vetted personnel, FocusPoint is well positioned to deliver an integrated suite of technology and emergency response services that address everyday incidents and unforeseen events impacting people and organizations on the move.