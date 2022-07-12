Enlace Health’s Dessa Williams Named As Top 25 Women Leaders in Consumer HealthTech 2022

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enlace Health™, industry leader of value-based care solutions, is proud to announce that Senior Vice President of Operations Dessa Williams, has been named among The Top 25 Women Leaders in Consumer HealthTech by The Healthcare Technology Report.

The Healthcare Technology Report honors women who stand out in their dedication to the advancement of their companies, their longevity in the healthcare field, and their professional achievements.

With over 28 years of expansive IT and payer operations experience, Williams views IT as an asset that should always bring value, especially in healthcare where improved value and efficiency are needed.

Williams explained, “ I’m honored to be recognized for my role with Enlace™, and I am continually energized by the amazing work we’re doing in the world of value-based care. It is wonderful to be part of an organization that truly cares about solving healthcare quality and cost challenges in ways that go far beyond status quo. I work with a fantastic team that is dedicated to solving healthcare at its core and making quality-driven value-based care a reality.”

Dessa’s history within healthcare IT is a powerful influence on client implementation and management. Seeing inefficiencies that exist within payer technology ecosystems, Williams knows what’s needed to implement robust healthcare IT integrations. It’s with Dessa’s first-hand knowledge that Enlace created its “meet clients where they are,” strategy for all solutions.

“ We are proud of Dessa’s accomplishments in healthcare IT. Enlace is fortunate to have her talent and dedication to healthcare transformation as key assets of our organization,” said Bill Nordmark, CEO, Enlace Health.

About Enlace Health

Enlace Health™ solves healthcare from the inside-out, fixing healthcare at its core and making value-based care a reality. The Connected World of Enlace empowers payers, providers, and patients to participate together in an economically sound environment. The Enlace solution is the only end-to-end infrastructure that bridges the gap between the current, chaotic system and an orderly healthcare world. Enlace always meets clients where they are, creating solutions based on need and maturity in value-based care. Enlace is Sustainable Healthcare, Delivered.

https://www.enlacehealth.com/