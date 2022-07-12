ADG Promo Products Announces New Partnership With Iron Flask

ADG Promo Products is now the exclusive decorator of Iron Flask drinkware (Photo: Business Wire)

ADG Promo Products is now the exclusive decorator of Iron Flask drinkware (Photo: Business Wire)

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADG Promo Products, is now partnering with best-selling drinkware company Iron Flask. This new collaboration makes ADG Promo Products the exclusive decorator for Iron Flask’s wide range of products.

“We are thrilled that Iron Flask has joined forces with ADG,” says Jennifer Laubenstein, Marketing Specialist for ADG Promo Products. “Both companies share a commitment to quality and a desire to continue to raise the bar with branded drinkware options.”

Iron Flask is well known for its stance on sustainability. Their affordable, reusable drinkware helps the environment by reducing plastic waste. Additionally, Iron Flask is dedicated to building solid relationships with customers. This focus on providing top-level service perfectly complements ADG Promo Products.

With its extensive network of distributors, ADG provides Iron Flask more visibility within the promotional products industry, expanding market reach and awareness.

“I’m happy to say that distributors can now get customized Iron Flask products through ADG,” Laubenstein says. “Customized Iron Flask products are very popular. Distributors should reach out immediately to secure stock for customers this fall.”

ADG will be offering the Iron Flask products in a variety of styles and colors, with engraved imprinting to provide a lasting impression.

About ADG Promo Products

ADG is a leading supplier of a wide range of products within the branded promotional industry. Headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, the company offers visibility to the latest industry trends as well as marketing support, fulfillment, and technology to help distributors grow their businesses.

About Iron Flask

In 2016, Iron Flask set out on a mission to provide an elegant, cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to plastic bottles. What started as a sleek, durable bottle in one size and color has expanded to a selection of sustainable products in a variety of colors and styles.

Iron Flask’s campaign #yougotthis stands for celebrating the small daily wins and the major achievements. Iron Flask is there to ensure you have the hydration needed to get through the day and crush it!