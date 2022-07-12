AmeriHealth Caritas Awarded Contract to Continue Serving Delaware’s Medicaid Population

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies announced that its Medicaid plan in Delaware, AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware, has been awarded a contract by the state’s Department of Health and Social Services to continue helping the Diamond State’s Medicaid enrollees access quality health care.

“ We look forward to continuing to advance our mission with innovative, whole person health care solutions for our members in Delaware and to further strengthening our relationships with the Department of Health and Social Services, community organizations, and providers,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul A. Tufano. “ We believe Medicaid can be a vital platform to help us build a country where everyone, regardless of economic status, race, disability, gender or sexual orientation, has access to quality health care. This contract award allows us to continue supporting our members who deserve nothing less than an opportunity to reach their American Dream.”

AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware has served the state since 2018; currently, the health plan manages care for more than 104,000 members.

“ Our work is centered around a desire to level the playing field when it comes to health care, providing our members with services and resources that not only address their health, but also the non-medical factors that can adversely affect their lives,” said AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware Market President Emmilyn Lawson.

AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware employs a person-centered approach that integrates physical health, behavioral health, pharmacy, and dental, as well as long-term services and supports (LTSS). To ensure members are receiving the right care, at the right time, the health plan provides:

A comprehensive approach to promoting appropriate use of pediatric medical preventive services using multiple member, caregiver, and provider engagement strategies;

Recovery and resiliency for all members through an integrated behavioral health approach that is responsive to the full spectrum of preventive, acute, and chronic needs, including a full continuum of adult mental health and substance use disorder services with a behavioral health provider network of over 1,240 active providers and progressive levels of care;

Support to access basic resources such as nutritious food, education, transportation, and other Social Determinants of Life SM that impact a person’s wellness and resiliency, and ability to reach their American Dream;

that impact a person’s wellness and resiliency, and ability to reach their American Dream; Telehealth to provide members greater access to care. Of the more than 300,000 Telehealth visits completed by members from 2020 to 2021, 53% were for office visits/non-Primary Care Provider (PCP) consults, and 41% for mental health.

AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware’s new contract is slated to take effect Jan. 1, 2023, and will be in place for four years.

About AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware

AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware, part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies, is one of the Medicaid managed care plans that participate in the Diamond State Health Plan and Diamond State Health Plan-Plus programs. AmeriHealth Caritas Delaware helps Delawareans get proper care and stay well, working with communities in need to achieve positive health outcomes throughout the state. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritasde.com.

About AmeriHealth Caritas

AmeriHealth Caritas is one of the nation’s leaders in health care solutions for those most in need. Operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, AmeriHealth Caritas serves approximately 5 million Medicaid, Medicare, and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Health Insurance Marketplace® members through its integrated managed care products, pharmaceutical benefit management and specialty pharmacy services, and behavioral health services. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with nearly 40 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more information, visit www.amerihealthcaritas.com.