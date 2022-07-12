Curiosity and iHeartMedia Partner to Launch Curiosity Audio Network

SILVER SPRING, Md. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curiosity Inc., the leading global factual media and entertainment company, has partnered with iHeartMedia, the No.1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, to launch the Curiosity Audio Network, which will develop and release several podcast projects throughout the year. Curiosity’s first foray into podcasting, the Curiosity Audio Network will feature original content as well as podcasts to complement programming from Curiosity’s library of documentary films, shows and series.

“We couldn’t be more excited to make our move into audio in partnership the #1 podcast publisher in the world,” said Devin Emery, Chief Strategy Officer for Curiosity. “Audio is exploding as a go-to medium for connecting with audiences, and we believe Curiosity and iHeart’s shared passion for creating curiosity-catalyzing content is going to make for highly compelling storytelling.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with Curiosity Inc. to develop premium podcasts for an audience who loves to learn,” said Will Pearson, Chief Operating Officer for iHeartPodcast Network. “The Curiosity team has built such an incredible library of knowledge for curious minds and are adding to it all the time, and we can’t wait to bring it to our millions of listeners across the globe.”

Live now on the Curiosity Audio Network is the One Day University podcast series, showcasing fascinating lectures delivered by the most beloved professors from some of the world's top colleges and universities, with episode topics ranging from Eight Books that Changed the World to Abraham Lincoln: Fact vs. Fiction. Later this year, Curiosity will premiere its first original podcast co-produced with iHeartMedia, mixing pop culture, history and true crime, with an expanded look into the mystery surrounding the life and death of the “Cold War Cowboy” Dean Reed. It’s a follow-on to the Curiosity Original feature documentary Red Elvis, available exclusively on Curiosity Stream. Also upcoming is the Untold History of Sports in America, which dives deep into the role sports have played in shaping the American psyche.

Curiosity’s video services, including flagship subscription video on demand platform, Curiosity Stream, and its linear video programming network, Curiosity Channel, have approximately 24 million paying subscribers globally, making it the favored destination for factual television and documentary film audiences around the world.

As part of the collaboration, all shows will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network which is home to more than 750 original podcasts with over 440 million downloads each month. iHeartRadio Original Podcasts span every category from business, sports, spirituality and technology to entertainment, family, cooking and true crime—and everything in between—making iHeartRadio the largest publisher of podcast content in the world. Listeners can hear all Curiosity Audio Network shows on iHeartRadio and anywhere podcasts are found.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With approximately 24 million subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported channel; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. recently completed the acquisition of One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from the best university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month, and has a portfolio of unmatched consumer brands and industry-leading events. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined; has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand; and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.