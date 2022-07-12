Special Olympics International and Allison+Partners Form a Global Partnership to Advance Inclusion Efforts

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison+Partners has entered a global partnership with Special Olympics International designed to support the shared organizations’ purpose-driven objectives of global inclusion and to increase brand awareness for Special Olympics programming in sports, education, health and athlete leadership. The three-year partnership will provide Special Olympics with access to Allison+Partners’ offices in each of its 34 markets worldwide for localized public relations support around major events and seasonal milestones, including the upcoming Special Olympics Unified Cup from July 31 – August 6 and the upcoming Special Olympics World Games in Berlin in 2023.

Additionally, the two organizations will launch a first of its kind Global Volunteer Engagement Program matching Allison+Partners staff to their local Special Olympics Program. Volunteer opportunities include participation in events such as Polar Plunges®, Special Olympics Summer and Winter Games, Special Olympics Unified Sports®, and coaching opportunities for media training to help prepare Special Olympics athletes for media interviews.

Allison+Partners began a search a year ago to identify a global nonprofit partner that could support the agency’s employee volunteer and giving goals—a key aspect of the company’s culture—while supporting the organization with the agency’s nonprofit and purpose-driven service arms.

“Special Olympics has been purpose-driven since its inception more than 50 years ago, and its global footprint of local Programs aligns very well with our agency locations,” said Scott Pansky, co-founder and senior partner, Allison+Partners. “We share the belief in promoting a more inclusive global society and our nearly 600 employees worldwide are excited to engage with the Special Olympics Programs in their local markets and support the corporate organization’s global narrative.”

“We are thrilled to have a world-class integrated marketing and communications partner join us in promoting inclusion and elevating awareness of our critical work in sports, health, education and athlete leadership programming that benefits our more than 6 million athletes and Unified partners,” said Jason Teitler, senior vice president of global communications and brand lead, Special Olympics. “Launching this first of its kind Global Volunteer Engagement Program will give all Allison+Partners employees the opportunity to see inclusion on and off the playing field and be part of something bigger than themselves. Our volunteers are the backbone of our entire movement. Their passion, commitment and leadership allow us to deliver a message of equality for all.”

About Special Olympics

Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health and leadership. With more than six million athletes and Special Olympics Unified Sports® partners in over 190 countries and territories and more than one million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers more than 30 Olympic-type sports and over 100,000 Games and competitions every year. Engage with us on: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn and our blog on Medium. Learn more at www.SpecialOlympics.org.

About Allison+Partners

Allison+Partners is a global marketing and communications agency driven by a collaborative approach to innovation and creativity. The firm was named by PRovoke Media as one of its Global Agencies of the Decade, North American Agencies of the Year and Best Agencies to Work For. The agency was also named by PRWeek as a Best Places to Work and recognized as one of UK’s Fastest Growing Agencies. Allison+Partners operates in 34 markets worldwide and is organized around five practices: Consumer Brands, Corporate, Reputation Risk + Public Affairs, Health and Technology. The agency’s Marketing Innovation Team, which combines brand strategy, integrated marketing, creative, research and measurement expertise into one offering, works across these practices to deliver integrated storytelling for clients. Allison+Partners is owned by Stagwell, one of the fastest growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. Agency partners leverage Stagwell’s technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions to drive measurable results and optimize return on marketing investment for more than 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.allisonpr.com.