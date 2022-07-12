Project Management Institute Announces 2022 Future 50 List Celebrating 50 Young Rising Leaders Transforming the World through Projects

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Project Management Institute (PMI) announced its third annual Future 50 list, which features 50 rising leaders using bold and innovative thinking to transform the world through notable projects. The 50 standout project leaders, highlighted in a new digital experience on PMI.org, represent a new generation of fearless changemakers dedicated to forging a better tomorrow. Honorees include groundbreaking achievements from people across many industries and countries, including young technology innovator Kelly Yang, PMP from Google, and government youth advocate Shamma Al Mazrui, from the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth.

As much as global megatrends – such as the climate crisis; digital disruption; and civil, civic, and equality movements – create a massive impact on society, they also create implications for projects and the profession of project management. Projects are how individuals, organizations, and entire societies are mitigating the impact of these global megatrends, which puts immense pressure on those leading projects. Even as individuals strive for a balance between the many worlds we live in — virtual and physical, personal and public — the 2022 Future 50 honorees have risen to the challenge of making a new and better reality for all.

“In a world filled with rapid technological advances, demographic shifts, and the resulting complexities of globalization, this year’s Future 50 list is a testament to how the next generation is driving change,” said Michael DePrisco, Interim President and Chief Operating Officer at PMI. “These rising leaders exemplify our mission of making a difference around the world through projects, and we are proud to tell the story of their impact on society.”

This year’s Future 50 honorees were selected from hundreds of nominations submitted from around the world. The final list represents a full spectrum of regions, industries, and achievements in the Project Economy – one in which people have the skills and capabilities they need to turn ideas into reality. While some honorees are Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification holders, others may not even describe themselves as project managers. What unites the Future 50 honorees is their commitment to projects, and how they are the foundation for positive impact today and tomorrow.

To read about what passions and missions drive the next generation of talent, visit PMI.org/Future50.

The 2022 Future 50 List includes:*

Alcides Cabral, PMI-ACP, PMI-RMP, PMP, Unitel, Sub-Saharan Africa

Alfonso de los Rios, Nowports, Latin America

Aliaa Ismail, Factum Foundation, Middle East

Anbang Jin, Schaeffler (Nanjing) Co. Ltd., China

Anna Luísa Beserra, Sustainable Development and Water for All, Latin America

Anna Nakajima, Coly Inc., Asia Pacific

Archana Parvathy, Bosch Global Software Technologies, South Asia

Asia Allen, Smith Gee Studio, North America

Azeez Gupta, Rocket Learning, South Asia

Beatie Wolfe, North America

Bismack Biyombo, Bismack Biyombo Foundation, Sub-Saharan Africa

Bolor-Erdene Battsengel, Ministry of Digital Development and Communications of Mongolia, Asia Pacific

Catherine Nakalembe, PhD, NASA Harvest, North America

Charles Forte, Rocco Forte Hotels, Europe

Chidiebere Ibe, Journal of Global Neurosurgery, Sub-Saharan Africa

Christian Leke Achaleke, Local Youth Corner Cameroon, Sub-Saharan Africa

Damilola Olokesusi, Shuttlers Metropolitan Mobility Co. Ltd., Sub-Saharan Africa

Daniel Metzler, Isar Aerospace, Europe

David Python, Cariuma, Latin America

Dunola Oladapo, Luton Lights, Europe

Ellie Mackay, Ellipsis Earth, Europe

Facundo Carrillo, PhD, Sigmind, Latin America

Garvita Gulhati, Why Waste?, South Asia

Hamilton Bennett, Moderna, North America

Ilona Laskowska, Arup, Europe

Jack Irving, Jack Irving Studio, Europe

Jamie Cerexhe, Mastt, Asia Pacific

Josh Wardle, Mschf, North America

Kathy Johnston, Mirzam, Middle East

Kelly Yang, PMP, Google, North America

Khalid Mahmood Al Marzouqi, PMI-RMP, PMP, PfMP, Prime Minister’s Office, Kingdom of Bahrain, Middle East

Lisa Alcindor, PhD, U.S. Air Force, North America

Liz Chicaje Churay, Latin America

Lovy Bhatia, PMP, Airbnb, South Asia

Lucile Hamon, Backacia, Europe

Marcos Zanon, NotCo, Latin America

Michelle Egger, Biomilq, North America

Min Jiang, China State Construction E-Commerce Co., Ltd., China

Mizuki Nakajima, Coly Inc., Asia Pacific

Naomi Osaka, Play Academy, North America

Nick Molnar, Afterpay, Asia Pacific

Rayner Loi, Lumitics, Asia Pacific

RJ Scaringe, PhD, Rivian, North America

Sahra Sahibi, Deutsche Börse Group, Europe

Shahad Alazzaz, Azaz Architects, Middle East

Shamma Al Mazrui, UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth, Middle East

Suguru Endo, PhD, NTT Computer & Data Science Laboratories, Asia Pacific

Yamini Bhat, Vymo, South Asia

Zeng Fan, PMP, China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corp., China

Zoya Lytvyn, Osvitoria, Europe

*All product names, logos, and brands are the property of their respective owners

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the leading professional association for project management, and the authority for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and individuals who use project management skills. Collectively, these professionals and "changemakers" consistently create better outcomes for businesses, community and society worldwide.

PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education, PMI prepares organizations and individuals at every stage of their career journey to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.

Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a not-for-profit, for-purpose organization working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable project professionals and changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities.

Visit us at www.PMI.org, https://www.linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute, https://www.facebook.com/PMInstitute, and on Twitter @PMInstitute.