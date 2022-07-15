ADDING MULTIMEDIA Aurenity Partners With Origami Risk for Underwriting Technology Platform

WEST HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurenity, a newly launched tech-enabled E&S MGA, today announced it has selected Origami Risk as its technology partner to develop its core underwriting platform.

Founded by leading underwriting executives and technology experts, Aurenity is building a cutting-edge underwriting ecosystem to deliver sophisticated pricing, speed-to-market adjustments, and best-in-class service. The MGA’s platform technologies will optimize the underwriting process through automation, real-time analytics, and portfolio management tools. Through investment in continuous innovation, they believe their pricing data and technology will enable a sustained competitive advantage.

Origami will work in collaboration with Aurenity’s team to develop the MGA’s underwriting platform. With a versatile solution set, experienced design and implementation team, and proven high-quality support services, Origami delivers tailored configurations and a multi-tenant platform that accommodates a variety of business models and facilitates streamlined underwriting and automated policy administration.

“Origami Risk is a highly configurable solution that will be central to our underwriting ecosystem,” said Patrick Safino, COO of Aurenity. “Their capabilities will enable our underwriting teams to automate the policy lifecycle and spend more of their time engaged with our brokers. It also provides us with the agility to make real-time adjustments to our ‘augmentTM’ pricing algorithms as market conditions shift.”

“We’re delighted that Aurenity has selected our versatile, true SaaS insurance technology solution for its underwriting platform,” said Chris Bennett, president, Core Solutions at Origami Risk. “We look forward to working in close collaboration with their team to create a scalable solution that provides the tools and functionality that meets their needs now and well into the future as they expand their solution set, distribution network, and client base.”

Aurenity launched in January 2022 backed by investor Agman with $10 million seed funding. Safino confirmed that Aurenity’s build-out is on track, with a number of high-profile hires and key partnerships finalized. Aurenity plans to go live in Q3 with its initial excess casualty product, with plans for additional offerings in the pipeline.

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control and claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders.

About Aurenity

Aurenity is blending market leading talent with cutting edge underwriting analytics to deliver a new MGA for the E&S market. We were founded by underwriting entrepreneurs and technology experts with a shared love of data and a common interest in industry innovation. We are building a tech-enabled platform to deliver sustainable profit for our carriers and best in class service for our brokers over the market cycle. Aurenity will deliver sophisticated risk insight and portfolio management tools to make smarter underwriting choices. Underwriting performance and distribution scale are not mutually exclusive, we believe they should be symbiotic with the right view of risk. There is a better way and Aurenity is leading it. Visit aurenity.com or contact Aurenity at info@aurenity.com.

About Origami Risk – Core Solutions Division

Origami Risk provides integrated SaaS solutions that simplify insurance, risk, and safety for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), program administrators, third party claims administrators (TPAs), risk pools, brokers and more. Origami Risk delivers its highly configurable and completely scalable integrated insurance core system, risk management and safety solutions from a secure, multi-tenant platform accessible via web browser and mobile app. Visit origamirisk.com or contact Origami at info@origamirisk.com.