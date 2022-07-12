AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Western Health Advantage Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of Western Health Advantage (WHA) (Sacramento, CA).

This Credit Rating (rating) action follows several consecutive quarters of reported operating losses and related declines in capitalization during fiscal-year 2022. The operating losses were driven largely by COVID-19-related cost and risk-adjustment transfer payments related to its Covered CA exchange business. The ratings for WHA will remain under review with developing implications, pending the filing and review of fiscal year-end results, and while AM Best conducts discussions with WHA management regarding explicit financial support and potential contract relief expected from the organization’s sponsors, as well as the impact those may have on earnings and risk-adjusted capital, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR).

