Zenoss Expands Relationship With Boston University

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenoss Inc., the leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced that Boston University, long-standing customer and globally respected academic and research powerhouse, continues to expand its Zenoss footprint across additional campuses.

Zenoss enables the university to have a unified view of its IT infrastructure while providing actionable, prescriptive performance insights and predicting IT service issues before they lead to campuswide service disruptions.

"We have been a customer of Zenoss since 2013 and have been expanding that relationship every year since," said Gregory Weldon, assistant vice president for infrastructure at Boston University. "Zenoss Cloud enables service-centric visibility, which is critical for ensuring infrastructure health and performance, enabling us to continue delivering a premium educational experience."

Zenoss provides the first intelligent full-stack monitoring platform that uniquely enables the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in modern IT environments. This is especially critical in educational environments where there are so many mission-critical applications, including courseware, streaming video and video conferencing, as well as facility management applications for campus surveillance, security and climate control.

"Boston University is one of Boston’s largest employers," said Greg Stock, CEO of Zenoss. "We're extremely proud to have been trusted by a growing and prestigious university for so many years."

About Boston University

Founded in 1839, Boston University is an internationally recognized institution of higher education and research. With more than 34,000 students, it is the fourth-largest independent university in the United States. BU consists of 17 schools and colleges, along with the Faculty of Computing & Data Sciences and a number of multi-disciplinary centers and institutes integral to the University’s research and teaching mission. In 2012, BU joined the Association of American Universities (AAU), a consortium of 65 leading research universities in the United States and Canada. For more information about Boston University, please visit https://www.bu.edu.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.