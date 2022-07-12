Siemens Energy to Power the World’s Lowest-Emission LNG Facility

OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siemens Energy announced today that it has been selected as the single solution supplier for the all-electric Woodfibre LNG project near Squamish, in British Columbia, Canada. Siemens Energy’s scope includes all equipment associated with the main refrigeration trains including compressors, synchronous motors, variable speed drives, converter transformers, harmonic filters and numerous powerhouses. The main refrigeration compressor trains are one of the components of the liquefaction process that produces the LNG that will eventually be stored in tanks and then transported to LNG tankers for shipping abroad.

The environmentally friendly LNG facility will be located at the site of a former pulp and paper operation. It will be sized for 2.1 million tonnes per annum and utilize clean, renewable hydroelectricity, reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by more than 80%. This will make the plant one of the lowest emission LNG export facilities in the world. It will also support global decarbonization with exports to Asian economies that are currently driven by coal.

Rich Voorberg, president of Siemens Energy for North America said “When it comes to the energy transition, we know that natural gas will be part of the answer. We are proud of our ability to bring end-to-end solutions to industry leading clean energy projects like this one and view the Woodfibre LNG plant as playing an instrumental role in the energy transition here in North America.”

“Woodfibre LNG is working to incorporate a sustainable approach into as many aspects of our project’s engineering and design as possible,” said company president Christine Kennedy. “This includes using safe, efficient equipment for the LNG refrigeration process – like that which Siemens Energy will supply – to build what will become the world’s lowest-emission LNG export facility.”

The project is expected to reach substantial completion in 2027 and begin commercial operation by September of that year. Once completed, it is expected to provide over 100 long-term family-supporting jobs.

This press release and a press picture / press pictures / further material is available at https://press.siemens-energy.com/na.

For more information about our integrated LNG solutions, visit https://bit.ly/3RguOLN.

Follow us on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/siemens_energy

Siemens Energy is one of the world’s leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain – from power generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. More than 50 percent of the portfolio has already been decarbonized. A majority stake in the listed company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs around 91,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of €28.5 billion in fiscal year 2021. www.siemens-energy.com.