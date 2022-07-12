BlackSky and Esri Partner to Offer First On-Demand Dynamic Satellite Tasking to Global ArcGIS Online Customer Base

BlackSky and Esri have released a new cloud-based satellite tasking app called BlackSky Tasking for ArcGIS Online. Designed for ArcGIS Online, the app allows Esri users to task a BlackSky satellite and have dynamic, on-demand imagery delivered directly into their ArcGIS Online organization. Interface displays image of downtown San Diego, location of this week’s Esri User Conference 2022. (BlackSky)

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) and Esri have developed an integration that gives Esri’s global customer base access to BlackSky’s dynamic tasking services through ArcGIS Online. The companies have released a new cloud-based satellite tasking app called BlackSky Tasking. Designed for ArcGIS Online, the app allows Esri users to task a BlackSky satellite and have dynamic, on-demand imagery delivered directly into their ArcGIS Online organization.

“BlackSky Tasking for ArcGIS Online makes satellite tasking directly accessible to millions of ArcGIS Online users for the first time,” said Esri Corporate Director of Global Business Development Richard Cooke. “Upon order completion, images arrive within hours and are accessed directly in a user’s ArcGIS Online organization. They can immediately be leveraged using ArcGIS Image for ArcGIS Online to perform analytic workflows that provide analysis for informed decision making.”

“This partnership demonstrates BlackSky’s ability through our on-demand platform to enable our partners to make BlackSky hourly monitoring and dusk to dawn satellite imagery available to customers in the applications where they work. This is a significant advancement for our industry,” said BlackSky Chief Commercial Officer Amy Minnick. “By opening access to BlackSky’s Spectra AI tasking through our API integration, Esri users can incorporate BlackSky’s imagery directly into their current workflows by ordering imagery and having ready-to-use imagery delivered with very little training required.”

BlackSky Tasking is available in the Esri ArcGIS Marketplace. BlackSky’s high-revisit constellation and its underlying Spectra AI platform make it possible for users to seamlessly incorporate near real-time imagery into projects without additional processing or manipulation. The process is fully automated and once images arrive in a customer’s ArcGIS Online organization, they can immediately be used in other Esri apps.

BlackSky is a partner in the Esri Partner Network.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, monitoring and analytics of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events on Earth.

BlackSky designs, owns and operates one of the industry’s leading low earth orbit small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when our customers need it. BlackSky's Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky's constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that our customers require.

BlackSky is relied upon by U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on Twitter.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in BlackSky’s disclosure materials filed from time to time with the SEC which are available at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or on BlackSky’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.blacksky.com.