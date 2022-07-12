KuCoin Partners with Coinrule to Bring Automated Trading to Its Users

VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KuCoin, the global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a partnership with Coinrule on July 12, 2022, a top automated trading strategies platform for crypto assets. To develop the cooperation, Coinrule integrates KuCoin spot market data, allowing users to trade crypto assets available on KuCoin via its API on Coinrule. Margin trading, futures trading, and other products of KuCoin will be supported on Coinrule in the future.

As a world-leading automated trading platform, Coinrule helps investors to build automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies. It is backed by Y Combinator and investors that include founders of Twitch, Fitbit, and Kayak.com.

Automated trading is favored by more and more crypto investors due to its ease, convenience, and security. KuCoin launched its Trading Bot service back in 2021 with support for 5 advanced trading strategies, allowing users to earn passive income without monitoring the market and helping new users trade like senior investors. The partnership with Coinrule is another step for KuCoin to lower the barriers to investment for crypto users, which will support more users to easily build advanced automated trading strategies and trade on the KuCoin platform via Coinrule.

KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu stated: “As the ‘People‘s Exchange’, KuCoin is committed to easy-to-use trading tools for users to bring crypto to mass adoption. And the partnership with Coinrule is a big step towards this.”

Gabriele Musella, CEO & Founder of Coinrule said: "At Coinrule, we are glad to see KuCoin joining our integration program. Our Users are eager to trade on KuCoin and to explore all the markets it provides."

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 18 million users in 207 countries and regions.

In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. Forbes also named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges in 2021. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts.

To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com.

About Coinrule

Coinrule is the smart trading bot for cryptocurrency platforms, allowing you to take full control of your crypto trading by supporting automated investments across multiple crypto exchange platforms. Best of all: it’s educational and gamified, neatly packaged, and ready to deliver its mission for financial inclusion by giving investors the tools to compete in a new world of trading.