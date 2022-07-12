K Health and Nova Ukraine Partner to Offer Free Virtual Doctor Visits to Ukrainian Refugees

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital healthcare company K Health and 501(c)3 registered nonprofit organization Nova Ukraine announced today its partnership to offer free virtual doctor visits to Ukrainians who have resettled in the U.S. K Health-affiliated clinicians will be able to remotely treat hundreds of Urgent Care conditions, renew certain prescriptions, and order lab tests for refugees.

An estimated 75,000 Ukrainians have already arrived in the U.S. as a result of the war with Russia, with an additional 100,000 expected over the next two years. Once in the U.S., it can take up to six months to be approved for parole and receive a work permit, and health insurance options can be expensive, restrictive, or difficult to get. Recent refugees are also required to be screened for tuberculosis (TB) within two weeks of arrival, but are struggling to secure the test. With K Health, eligible Ukrainian refugees will have access to remote doctors on the platform for free, regardless of insurance status. They will be able to sign up for an account at khealth.com/ukraine.

“We’re in constant contact with thousands of refugees all over the U.S. and many of their questions have been around how to access healthcare,” said Julia Berzoy of the ​​Refugee Assistance Team at Nova Ukraine, which is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainian people all over the world. “With more refugees now being welcomed into the U.S., we’re so grateful to K Health for working with us to prioritize access to health services and ensure people get the care that they need.”

Access to quality, affordable healthcare in the U.S. is notoriously difficult. A lack of options leads many people to seek unnecessarily expensive solutions, like the ER and Urgent Care, to resolve basic health issues. K Health’s free data-driven app and web platform provides millions with personalized information about their symptoms based on billions of anonymous clinical data insights. It also offers text-based chats with clinicians to treat a range of conditions—from UTIs to hypertension to stomach bugs. Clinicians are able to remotely prescribe medication and order lab tests.

“With an office in Kyiv and many employees displaced because of this war, we want to do everything in our power to support our team and the millions of innocent people whose lives have been uprooted,” said Allon Bloch, CEO and co-founder of K Health and Hydrogen Health. “Healthcare in America isn’t seamless for anyone and with Nova Ukraine as our partner, we hope we make the next few months a bit more bearable for those new to our country.”

About K Health

K Health, headquartered in New York, is the data-driven digital primary care platform on a mission to use the power of shared medical knowledge to get everyone access to better, affordable healthcare—whenever, wherever they need it. Named to the 2022 FastCompany World’s Most Innovative Companies list and the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, K Health is a free app and web platform that uses AI to help people understand how those with similar symptoms and conditions (aka “People Like Me”) were diagnosed and treated. Its platform consolidates the knowledge of thousands of doctors and billions of clinical data insights to get people trusted information and treatment fast. K Health also offers, through affiliated professional entities, the option to chat with a clinician without insurance for less than a copay. K Health treats hundreds of urgent and primary care conditions, as well as anxiety and depression, and offers remote custom treatment plans and prescriptions.

K Health has helped over six million people get access to higher quality and affordable care. K Health is available to employers and insurers through Hydrogen Health, an enterprise solution and joint venture between Anthem, Blackstone Growth, and K Health. It is available in all U.S. states, except Alaska and Hawaii. For more information, please visit www.khealth.com or download the app.

About Nova Ukraine

Nova Ukraine is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine and strengthening the country’s democratic society. Founded in 2014, Nova Ukraine has redoubled its efforts in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We work with our partners in Ukraine and around the world to help refugees and provide humanitarian efforts to those impacted by the war.