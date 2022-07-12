Sage Dental and SheepMedical to Launch KiyoClear Orthodontic Aligners in the United States

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sage Dental, a leading dental service organization (DSO) committed to providing consistent, high-quality care, as well as non-clinical business and administrative services to affiliated practices, announced today that it has partnered with SheepMedical, Japan’s leading clear aligner manufacturer, to become the first DSO in the United States to offer KiyoClear orthodontic aligners. KiyoClear’s patented aligner-expander technology will be available this fall to patients in Sage Dental’s 80-plus practices in Georgia and Florida.

“Sage Dental is a progressive organization with a focus on incorporating new technologies that raise the standard of care and bring great benefit to their partner doctors and patients,” said Lea A. Ellermeier, President of SheepMedical USA. “That’s why we chose Sage as our first official DSO rollout partner for the KiyoClear System in the U.S.”

KiyoClear was developed as an orthodontic treatment technique in Japan for treating adult patients with severely crowded teeth. With a 95% patient satisfaction score, SheepMedical has grown to be the largest Japanese aligner manufacturer in only five years, capturing the number three spot on Deloitte’s Japan Fast Fifty Technology list for 2021.

The KiyoClear System is the only aligner system that integrates a removable dental expander throughout treatment, to simultaneously create space in the dental arch and move teeth. The technique minimizes the need for tooth extractions and the removal of tooth enamel to create space. KiyoClear Aligners are worn 22 hours per day and expanders are worn only at night. Designed to accommodate active lifestyles, most patients complete treatment in less than 12 months. In mid-2022, Sage Dental began training its clinicians on the KiyoClear treatment protocol to prepare for the program’s official rollout later this year.

“When we looked at the design of KiyoClear and the science behind it, it was the first aligner we’ve seen that integrates an expander and we recognized this was a brilliant technology that we wanted to make available to our patients,” said Dr. Cindy Roark, Senior Vice President, and Chief Clinical Officer at Sage Dental. “In terms of clear aligners, Sage knew we wanted to offer a differentiated aligner product within our supported practices and KiyoClear is the first significant change in aligner methodology that has entered the dental market in years.”

To learn more or schedule an appointment at any of Sage Dental’s locations, please visit: www.mysagedental.com.

About Sage Dental and Sage Dental Management, LLC

Sage Dental Group of Florida, PLLC, and Sage Dental Group of Georgia, PLLC have provided dental care to over one million patients through its broad practice network, which offers general, specialty, and cosmetic dental care, including restorative, prosthodontic, endodontic, oral surgery, periodontics, pediatric, and orthodontic treatment. Sage Dental participates in most dental plans and offers payment and financing options. Sage Dental Management, LLC is a leading dental service organization based in Boca Raton, Florida, that provides comprehensive non-clinical business and administrative support services to more than 80 affiliated Sage Dental practices in Florida and Georgia.

For a complete list of services and locations, please visit www.mysagedental.com or follow @MySageDental on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About SheepMedical Ltd.

SheepMedical Ltd. is a Tokyo-based medical technology company with operations in 10 countries focused on transforming preventative care with digital technology. As Japan’s leading clear aligner manufacturer, SheepMedical holds 25% of the country’s market share with a 95% patient satisfaction rating. Through its preventative orthodontic care and health services, SheepMedical enables access to quality health solutions for today’s challenges, and anything tomorrow brings. For more information, visit https://www.sheepmedical.com/.