Taoglas and Novotech Announce Partnership to Deliver IoT Excellence in Canada

SAN DIEGO & OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taoglas®, a leading enabler of digital transformation through IoT, and Novotech, a leading 4G/5G cellular IoT electronics components distributor and solutions provider, today announced that they have entered into a new Canadian partnership agreement combining distribution of Taoglas’ advanced components, including industry leading antennas, sales and technical support for cellular IoT connectivity solutions. This new partnership will expand Novotech’s portfolio, providing the company’s partners and customers access to Taoglas’ innovative 4G/5G cellular portfolio for supporting public safety, transportation, e-charging, fixed wireless and 5G mobile networking solutions.

Taoglas and Novotech will offer Canada’s largest carrier partners, system integrators, upfitters, government, OEM, energy and natural resources, and utilities a powerful, winning combination. By working with Novotech to integrate Taoglas’ range of highly sophisticated antennas with the world’s leading mobile connectivity networking solutions from Cradlepoint, Sierra Wireless, Teltonika and others, customers can be confident they will get the best performance in the industry. This integrated approach also simplifies and accelerates Novotech’s partners' customers’ time-to-market by providing them with real-time, in stock delivery and support of the most advanced RF and antenna technologies the industry has to offer.

“Novotech is a leading value-added distributor of cellular and IoT networking products and solutions in Canada. The team at Novotech simply understands cellular IoT – their experience, expertise and network of valued partners is second to none. Their evolution from M2M embedded solutions, cellular module distribution, integration and support, to the leading 5G cellular IoT solutions provider, solidifies their position as Canada’s go-to partner for IoT connectivity,” said Wayne Hotchkiss, Vice President Partner Success, Taoglas.

“Adding Taoglas to Novotech’s extensive cellular IoT solutions portfolio elevates our offering and we’re able to provide additional flexibility and capability to our channel partners in the solutions available to them, which in turn delivers the best possible end-customer experience,” said Alex Aubie, Vice President Sales, Novotech. “Taoglas’ brand, innovation and global test and design facilities are synonymous with unmatched, industry leading quality. The Sales and Engineering teams supporting their Canadian antenna portfolio allow Novotech to deliver the highest quality connectivity and RF performance for the solutions required by our partners. Either off-the-shelf or quick turn custom requirements, Novotech is in the right place at the right time, enabling our partners to deliver reliable and high-performance connectivity solutions across public safety, mobile networking, oil and gas, mining, construction, logistics, emergency services, smart cities, connected health and other demanding applications.”

To view Taoglas’ portfolio on Novotech’s website see: www.novotech.com/taoglas.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading provider of advanced technology for a smarter world. Our solutions include advanced components and technologies and help OEMs, enterprises, and communities to resolve the complexities of bringing digital transformation solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. Focused on best-in-class, high-performance antenna and RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies, Taoglas has unique expertise in integrating and commercializing highly complex technology solutions. With world-class design, consultancy and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas has proven expertise across the transportation, waste management, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries. For more information, visit www.taoglas.com.

About Novotech Technologies

Novotech is a leading distributor of IoT products, services, and solutions. They work with the world's most advanced IoT manufacturers. Established in 2001, Novotech has headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, with offices throughout Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.novotech.com.