Radiant Logic Participates in NIST NCCoE Zero Trust Architecture Project

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radiant Logic, the Identity Data Fabric company, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE’s) Zero Trust architecture project. The NCCoE, a part of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), is a collaborative hub where industry organizations, government agencies, and academic institutions work together to address pressing cybersecurity challenges. In the Zero Trust Architecture project, RadiantOne was selected as a component to consolidate and transform identity data into a real-time resource, enabling secure, authorized access.

“Our solutions build upon the work of the Federal CIO Council Efforts and NIST Special Publication (SP) 800-207 to address the challenges and opportunities for implementing Zero Trust architectures across U.S. government networks,” commented Alper Kerman, Security Engineer and Project Manager at NIST. “The result will be a NIST Cybersecurity Practice Guide, a publicly available description of the practical steps needed to develop interoperable cybersecurity approaches to implementing Zero Trust Architectures.”

A complete Zero Trust deployment requires leveraging existing investments and technologies of varying maturities. Underestimating the complexity of integrating identity environments will impact security designs, delay deployment timelines, and increase burdens on internal resources, ultimately driving up the cost of delivering Zero Trust.

NIST’s Cybersecurity Practice Guide document provides guidance for implementing Zero Trust Architecture using commercial off-the-shelf technology. In their recently published preliminary practice guide, Radiant Logic was chosen to provide the identity data component to consolidate and transform identity data into a real-time resource, accessible by other aspects of the architecture.

“Working with our technology partners on the NIST NCCoE team has been a tremendous pleasure,” said Wade Ellery, Field Chief Technology Officer at Radiant Logic. “Our product has the unique ability to provide a unified identity source of truth that can span on-prem, legacy, and cloud technologies. These critical capabilities are necessary to build a foundation to enable granular authorization across Zero Trust architectures. We’re excited to see these recommendations implemented in the public and private sectors to enable Zero Trust journeys.”

Radiant Logic has a long history of trusted deployments in the federal sector and beyond, including involvement in DISA’s Enterprise Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM) solution. Those interested in learning more about the NIST Zero Trust initiative can download the guides or sign up for updates here.

About Radiant Logic

Radiant Logic, the enterprise Identity Data Fabric company, provides the cornerstone of complex identity architectures in today’s digital world. With Radiant, it’s fast and easy to put identity data to work, connecting many disparate data sources across legacy and cloud infrastructures in real-time, without disruption. Our solution creates a solid identity foundation that speeds the success of initiatives, including single sign-on, M&A integrations, identity governance and administration, cloud directory deployments, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, customer identity and access management, and more. From the Fortune 1000 to government agencies, organizations across the globe rely on Radiant to deliver meaningfully faster time-to-value and unprecedented IT agility while building a secure, future-proof identity infrastructure that meets real-world business demands. Learn more at www.radiantlogic.com.

About the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE), a part of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), is a collaborative hub where industry organizations, government agencies, and academic institutions work together to address businesses’ most pressing cybersecurity issues. This public-private partnership enables the creation of practical cybersecurity solutions for specific industries and broad, cross-sector technology challenges. Through consortia under Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs), including technology partners—from Fortune 50 market leaders to smaller companies specializing in IT security—the NCCoE applies standards and best practices to develop modular, adaptable example cybersecurity solutions using commercially available technology. The NCCoE documents these example solutions in the NIST Special Publication 1800 series, which maps capabilities to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and details the steps needed for another entity to recreate the example solution. The NCCoE was established in 2012 by NIST in partnership with the State of Maryland and Montgomery County, Maryland. Information is available at: https://www.nccoe.nist.gov.