Global Primex Launches Private, Virtual Payment Platform VLoad with Metropolitan Commercial Bank

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Primex, a privacy-first payments company specializing in secure digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers, today announced the launch of its payment platform VLoad in partnership with New York-based Metropolitan Commercial Bank (NYSE: MCB). VLoad is an innovative online payment method that provides industry-leading privacy and security to consumers and empowers merchants in the VLoad Merchant Network with increased revenue resulting from unparalleled fraud prevention, dispute management, and acceptance rates.

“Global Primex was founded on the premise of creating anti-fraud solutions for online merchants suffering from excessive chargebacks and low acceptance rates, and for providing consumers with a best-in-class private and secure online payment method. With VLoad, merchants are protected under Global Primex’s PCI DSS Level 1 certified payments platform, benefitting from early fraud detection and dispute resolution, while customers’ identities and data are kept private from third parties,” said Marek Sala, CEO of Global Primex. “VLoad brings tremendous value in industries such as online gaming where we can bring consumers and merchants together in an environment where the risk of fraud on either side of a transaction is significantly diminished.”

While VLoad is tailored to the general ecommerce market in the U.S. and is perfect for a wide range of online merchants, Global Primex is targeting such industries as regulated online gaming operators, subscription billing services, entertainment, and the travel industry in the U.S. due to its unique expertise in solving payment problems for traditionally high-risk merchants plagued by excessive chargebacks, low acceptance rates, and fraud.

The VLoad Merchant Network connects consumers to merchants who have successfully passed Global Primex’s rigorous merchant due diligence process and (i) whose products and services consumers want, but have challenges accessing with traditional payment methods; (ii) who need a little (or a lot of) help managing their fraud and payment dispute risk; and (iii) who want immediate, low-cost access to an ecosystem of hundreds of thousands of consumers whose identities have been verified and whose collective fraud rate is a mere fraction of the market average.

“Our partnership with Global Primex is a natural fit given our shared vision around digital transformation of the payments space,” said Nick Rosenberg, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Payments Group at Metropolitan Commercial Bank. “We look forward to introducing a product that will provide both sides of a purchase with a strong sense of security through VLoad transactions.”

All businesses participating in the VLoad Merchant Network have instant access to their customers' full purchasing power in once place. VLoad can be purchased online with debit card, credit card, ACH/open banking and wire.

For more information on Global Primex and VLoad, visit globalprimex.com or https://vloadcards.com.

About Global Primex

Global Primex is a privacy-first payments company specializing in innovative and secure digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers offered through its innovative digital payments platform, VLoad. Headquartered in Miami, FL with an additional office in Chicago, IL, Global Primex is the U.S.-licensed arm of a multinational, award-winning family of FinTech and RegTech companies that have been redefining payments – and finance in general – for more than 15 years.

About Metropolitan Commercial Bank

Metropolitan Commercial Bank®, The Entrepreneurial Bank, is headquartered in New York City and operates full-service banking centers in Manhattan; Boro Park, Brooklyn; and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Commercial Bank is also an established leader in digital payments and one of the fastest growing U.S. issuers of virtually every type of debit card. We are a leading issuer of debit cards and an acknowledged innovator in the General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) debit cards, virtual cards, mobile payments, e-wallets, peer to peer and cross-border payments.

In addition, Metropolitan Commercial Bank is keeping pace with rapid industry evolution and the trend towards mobile payment apps and all that FinTech has to offer. Metropolitan Commercial Bank has also established an impressive track record of successful collaborations with new category innovators and serves as the e-wallet sponsor bank for a number of global payment programs.

Metropolitan Commercial Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank, an FDIC member and an equal opportunity lender.

The parent company of Metropolitan Commercial Bank, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., is a publicly traded company. The common stock of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and trades under the ticker symbol “MCB.”

For more information about Metropolitan Commercial Bank, visit the Bank’s website at www.MCBankNY.com.