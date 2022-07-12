Gillette Venus Drops an Encore to Its Viral Pube Song, Partnering with Princess Nokia to Inspire You to #SayPubic

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nearly half of US women agree that it feels more accurate to use anatomical terms, like pubic, to describe their bodies, but only 18% of women are actually using these types of terms. * So, Venus set out on a mission to get rid of outdated, censored, and sometimes downright silly terms like “bikini” or “down there” for the pubic area.

In May 2021, the brand encouraged people to #SayPubic with the launch of the Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin Collection, an array of hair removal and skincare products that care for the pubic area whether hair is there, gone, or growing. To further help de-stigmatize the term, the brand launched the viral animated video dubbed, “The Pube Song.”

Now, the brand continues their #SayPubic campaign with an encore featuring special guest and female rapper Princess Nokia. The song “It’s Time to Care (For Your Pubic Hair) – featuring Princess Nokia” debuts on all Venus social media channels today. Venus also recently added a Gentle Trimmer and Hair & Skin Softening Oil to its popular Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin Collection, providing even more options to care for their hair and skin in the pubic area.

“We were thrilled to see so many people taking inspiration from ‘The Pube Song’ last year and feeling empowered to use anatomical terms to describe their bodies,” Dana Malcolm, Senior Brand Director, says. “However, we know that a year later there is still more work that needs to be done. It’s impossible to shift a societal norm that has been in place for centuries overnight! It’s why we’re excited to partner with Princess Nokia to launch the next chapter of this important campaign.”

For Princess Nokia, partnering with Venus to help people get comfortable with saying pubic and to show up in the world as their truest self, was a natural partnership.

“I love that Venus is using all means necessary to get people comfortable with saying pubic,” says Princess Nokia, co-writer and featured artist. “As a songwriter and rapper, I connect with my fans by helping them show up as their truest selves. For that reason, I’m excited to be working with Venus to advance this important message that gets more women comfortable talking about their bodies.”

The Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin Collection offers the most complete regimen for women’s pubic regions. The full collection is pH balanced and made without parabens, dyes, fragrance, silicones, and is dermatologist and gynecologist tested. The full lineup includes:

PREP:

Skin Smoothing Exfoliant: For use prior to shaving or in-between hair removal days to help protect against ingrown hairs. The gentle formula exfoliates the skin’s surface to help loosen and sweep away old skin cells and oils that can trap hair.

PROTECT:

2-in-1 Cleanser + Shave Gel: For use during the shave to provide a protective layer of glide. Clear gel formula increases visibility of delicate areas while shaving and is 100% soap free. It can also be used as a daily cleanser!

SHAVE:

Razor: Specially designed to help protect pubic skin from shave irritation. Optimally spaced-out blades allow the razor to cut hair while barely touching the skin. Includes a premium ergonomic handle with a sleek design soft-touch grip for control and maneuverability.

NEW Gentle Trimmer: Designed for thick hair and features a 4MM trimming comb to guard the skin from irritation. The device is small and portable and can be used in and out of the shower and is easy to rinse.

MAINTAIN

Daily Soothing Serum : For use after and between shaves to help maintain skin hydration and reduce itch. Supports the natural renewal process of the skin’s surface with lactic acid to help reduce buildup of dead skin cells, which can also help reduce ingrowns.

NEW Hair & Skin Softening Oil: Nourishes hair and skin to help reduce discomfort from friction between your skin, hair, and clothing. Locks in skin moisture for soft, glowing skin and conditions hair to leave it soft and smooth.

These products can be used together as a regimen or individually to fit each person’s needs, whether hair is there, gone, or growing. Products can be found at all major retailers where you find Venus products or on GilletteVenus.com.

“When we launched this collection of products last year, we wanted to offer something for every woman and their own unique grooming routine,” says Stephanie Niezgoda Moss, R&D Director. “Each product provides women with the right tool to achieve and maintain whatever level of hair they are most comfortable with. The Gentle Trimmer and the Skin-Softening Oil, the newest additions to the collection, were created in the spirit of just that – to give women even more choices when it comes to their pubic grooming routine.”

With the expansion of the collection, the brand’s #MySkinMyWay commitment continues, celebrating all women and all skin, helping them feel comfortable in their skin by providing solutions to care for their grooming needs, whatever their preferences may be.

More information about the Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin Collection can be found on TheVenusPubeSong.com.

*results from a 2021 survey of 250 US women conducted by Venus