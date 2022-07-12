Digital River Announces New ISV Partnership with commercetools Bringing Brands Unparalleled Flexibility for Global Expansion

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, today announced an independent software vendor (ISV) partnership with commercetools. The partnership integrates Digital River’s Global Seller Services of tax, payments, compliance, and fraud mitigation into commercetools’ industry-leading ecommerce platform for B2C and B2B customers.

commercetools, the world’s leading digital commerce platform for creating powerful, highly-customized commerce experiences, is the latest addition to Digital River’s ecosystem of industry-leading partners. Digital River clients can now experience commercetools’ first-of-its-kind headless, modern API approach, combined with Digital River’s expertise in the back-office functions of global commerce. The integration, built by Digital River partner and leading headless system integrator E2X, allows brands to scale their ecommerce businesses to sell in 240+ markets worldwide, with the agility required to consistently adapt to shopper expectations.

“commercetools is excited to be an ISV partner with Digital River,” said Christopher C. Holley, Global Direction, ISV Partnerships at commercetools. “Our mutual clients benefit from the performance and certainty that comes with a certified technical integration. This 'best of breed' approach to ecommerce implementation allows Digital River's capabilities to seamlessly integrate with the industry's leading ecommerce platform.”

As a commercetools merchant of record solution provider, Digital River takes on the financial and legal responsibilities of selling online. Brands using commercetools can then focus on crafting unparalleled customer journeys and growing revenue. Additionally, the partnership offers a multitude of advantages including:

Consolidating vendors within a single integration

Optimizing revenue to increase conversion rates

Reducing development time for quick entry to new markets

Delivering personalized customer experiences

Reducing the risk of changing global fraud, security, and regulations

“We understand the complexities of global selling, and the need for brands to remain agile when evolving with customer expectations,” said Mike Penterman, senior vice president of product at Digital River. “As an ISV partner of commercetools, we can now implement our technology-enabled services and expertise to help their ecommerce platform provide the best experience for their global customers, while shouldering overall compliance, risk, and tax burdens.”

As commerce brands look to sell globally, Digital River gives platforms like commercetools the right resources and processes to help their customers scale with ease. Using Digital River’s merchant of record model, the complexities of cross-border expansion are removed with a single integration that minimizes risk and the number of vendor relationships, allowing brands to grow revenue like never before.

To learn more about accessing transformative integrations and reaching new markets through Digital River, please visit here.

About commercetools

commercetools is the world’s leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale.

commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since 2010, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion.

More information at www.commercetools.com.

About Digital River

With more than 25 years’ experience, Digital River has mastered global commerce. An industry disrupter from the start, our Global Seller Services simplify global commerce expansion, enabling companies of all sizes to grow their revenue in 240+ markets worldwide. Global Seller Services combines payments, tax, fraud, compliance and logistics into a single integrated and flexible API based solution helping brands increase conversions, turning browsers into buyers across the world or around the corner. The chosen partner of thousands of brands across the Americas, Europe and Asia. Digital River is global commerce simplified.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details, visit DigitalRiver.com.

Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations or copyrights of their respective owners.